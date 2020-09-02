O.C. Tanner Named One of PEOPLE'S "50 Companies That Care" by Great Place to Work® and PEOPLE

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and PEOPLE have honored O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, as one of PEOPLE's "50 Companies that Care." O.C. Tanner has made the list every year since its inception in 2017.

The fourth-annual list will be featured in the September 14 issue of PEOPLE, which hits newsstands nationwide on September 4. Rankings represent the experience of over 4.7 million U.S. employees. PEOPLE partnered with Great Place to Work, a global people analytics and consulting firm, to analyze employees' survey feedback on how their workplaces make a difference in their lives and communities. This year specifically focused on how companies responded to the COVID-19 crisis to take care of their employees, their communities, and the world.

"For our founder, Obert C. Tanner, one measure of company success was something he called our 'giveability,'" said Dave Petersen, President and CEO of O.C. Tanner. "Our philanthropic strategy continues today under the leadership of Obert's daughter and our current board chair, Carolyn Tanner Irish. We are focused on education, arts, environment, and human needs in the communities around the world in which we operate. Because our charitable giving comes directly from operating profits, all of our people are connected to this strategy of community care."

The PEOPLE's "50 Companies that Care" stand out for stepping up as leaders during an unprecedented time in modern history. This year, in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, O.C. Tanner transitioned a portion of its manufacturing resources to produce reusable face shields and powered air purifying respirator hose adapters for frontline medical workers. Through this initiative, the company was able to produce and donate over 47,900 pieces of equipment to 110 hospitals across the country.

"Best workplaces like O.C. Tanner are showing up for their employees and communities during this unprecedented time and they're able to do this because of the strong investments in their cultures leading up to this point," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "Having a foundation of trust has allowed these businesses to find innovative responses to COVID-19."

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture by creating powerful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud suite of applications and solutions — including recognition, service awards, wellbeing, leadership and celebrations — helps people thrive at work. O.C. Tanner provides these and other services for thousands of the most respected companies in the world. For more information visit octanner.com.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. They help organizations quantify their culture and produce better business results by creating a high-trust work experience for all employees. Emprising®, their culture management platform, empowers leaders with the surveys, real-time reporting, and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. They recognize Great Place to Work-Certified™ companies and the Best Workplaces™ in the US and more than 60 countries, including the 100 Best Companies to Work For® list published annually in Fortune.

