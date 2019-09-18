O.C. Tanner Releases 2020 Global Culture Report

SNOWBIRD, Utah, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, today announced the release of its 2020 Global Culture Report. For its second year, the report focuses on workplace culture and the employee experience based on data gathered from over 20,000 employees and leaders in 15 countries around the world. The report was announced at O.C. Tanner's annual culture conference, Influence Greatness.

"We're excited to release this year's report that provides a profound new way to look at the employee experience and empirically shows how leaders can intentionally improve their team and organization cultures," said Gary Beckstrand, Vice President of the O.C. Tanner Institute.

The report reframes the employee experience and provides actionable insights on how to actively shape the core dimensions of culture that matter most to employees. The report includes in-depth research about employee experience, burnout, leadership, one-to-ones, teams, and listening. It reveals that although efforts to bolster workplace culture by HR leaders are beginning to make a difference, there are still a number of hurdles to face in the workplace. These include a growing frustration with conventional employer practices, an alarming increase in burnout, and a rejection of traditional leadership practices and philosophies.

O.C. Tanner Institute Data Scientist Alex Lovell commented, "The report clearly demonstrates that companies are addressing workplace culture, but still struggle to achieve more than incremental improvements. Making dramatic progress will require leaders to rethink leadership practices and concentrate on connecting everyday employee experiences to purpose, accomplishment, and one another."

Among the most striking of the report's findings was the increased likelihood that an employee will leave an organization for a similar role, pay, and benefits at another company from 55% last year to 59% in this year's study. Just as concerning, the report finds that employees are feeling more burned out than ever before.

This comprehensive report, which serves up actionable data for businesses looking to instigate a change in the status-quo, can be accessed at O.C. Tanner's website here .

