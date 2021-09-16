O.C. Tanner to Host Influence Greatness Conference to Discuss Workplace Culture in a Post-Pandemic World

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- O.C. Tanner , the global leader in employee recognition and workplace culture, will host its fifth annual Influence Greatness conference on Tuesday, September 21, 2021. The thought-provoking virtual conference on recognition and culture will focus on how to rethink work in a post-pandemic world, including hybrid and remote work, inclusion initiatives, and engagement. HR and corporate leaders will be joining change-makers from all over the world to learn, share, and connect as the speakers tackle the biggest challenges facing HR in a fast-changing future.

During the conference, O.C. Tanner will unveil its 2022 Global Culture Report, which provides an in-depth look at timely workplace culture and employee experience issues based on data gathered from over 38,000 employees, leaders, HR practitioners, and executives from 21 countries around the world.

This year, conference speakers will include:

Adam Grant – organizational psychologist, Wharton School of Business professor, New York Times bestselling author, and podcast host

– organizational psychologist, Wharton School of Business professor, bestselling author, and podcast host Session overview: He will examine how we can update our opinions, open our minds, and build organizations where the status quo isn't static

Rachel Botsman – Trust Fellow at Oxford University's Saïd Business School, author, and podcast host

– Trust Fellow at Saïd Business School, author, and podcast host Session overview: She will dive into the impact technology has on trust and the new way we work

Luvvie Ajayi Jones – New York Times bestselling author and podcast host

bestselling author and podcast host Session overview: She will explore how leveraging fear can be our superpower

David Sturt , Gary Beckstrand , Dr. Alexander Lovell and Meghan Stettler – Leaders and researchers at the O.C. Tanner Institute

, , Dr. and – Leaders and researchers at the O.C. Tanner Institute Sally Hornick Anderson – Workforce Diversity Director, Google

– Workforce Diversity Director, Google Ben Banks – Vice President, BHP Operating System (BOS), BHP

– Vice President, BHP Operating System (BOS), BHP Jason Ho – Head of Group Human Resources, OCBC Bank

– Head of Group Human Resources, OCBC Bank Akhilesh Nair – Senior Vice President Human Resources, Genpact

– Senior Vice President Human Resources, Genpact Steven Teasdale – Group Head of Organisational Development, Discovery Limited

– Group Head of Organisational Development, Discovery Limited Dr. Melanie Peacock – Associate Professor, Mount Royal University

There are even more ways to learn, engage, and connect in this year's conference, including:

Build your own watchlist.

Select the sessions you don't want to miss and put them all in one place.

Join the live chat.

Connect with HR leaders from all around the world for a live chat about the speakers, topics, and insights defining the conference.

Share greatness.

Send a virtual shoutout to the people doing great things in your life with a personalized award banner.

Moving Forward

Influence Greatness content will be on demand for 30 days following the launch of the conference for additional review and sharing within organizations.

What: 2021 Influence Greatness Conference, presented by O.C. Tanner

When: September 21, 2021 – 9:00 a.m. MT

Where: Register for the free event here:

https://www.octanner.com/influencegreatness/

About O.C. Tanner:

O.C. Tanner is the global leader in software and services that improve workplace culture through meaningful employee experiences. Its Culture Cloud employee recognition platform helps people feel appreciated, do their best work, and want to stay. O.C. Tanner drives positive business results by helping millions of people thrive at work. For more information visit octanner.com .

