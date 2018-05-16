O.C. Tanner Wins Four Stevie® Awards for the 2018 American Business Awards®

O.C. Tanner is the leader in the employee recognition industry, helping thousands of companies improve workplace culture by creating an environment that fosters great work through employee recognition. This year marks the third consecutive year that the company has been honored with a Stevie® Award.

"We're honored to once again be a Stevie® Award recipient," said Dave Petersen, president and CEO of O.C. Tanner. "We work hard to ensure not only that our company has an engaging culture, but that we can help other companies achieve the same thing. We're humbled to see our company recognized once again by such a prestigious organization. We look forward to our continued work with HR leaders around the globe as they enhance their workplace cultures."

This year O.C. Tanner was awarded for Influence Greatness 2017, the company's first annual recognition and culture conference that offers insights and inspiration to help HR leaders optimize their workplace cultures. Additionally, Amy Knapp, VP of information security and service delivery, was awarded bronze for the IT Executive of the Year Award.

More than 3,700 nominations from organizations of all sizes and in every industry were submitted this year for consideration, and more than 200 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award recipients.

"The nominations submitted for the 2018 American Business Awards® were outstanding. The competition was intense, and those recognized as Stevie Award winners should be immensely proud of this accomplishment," said Michael Gallagher, president and founder of the Stevie Awards.

The American Business Awards® are the U.S.A.'s premier business awards program. All organizations operating in the U.S.A. are eligible to submit nominations—public and private, for-profit and nonprofit, large and small. Details about the American Business Awards® and a complete list of 2018 Stevie® winners are available on the official website.

For more information about O.C. Tanner, its award-winning team and the Influence Greatness conference, visit the company website.

About O.C. Tanner

O.C. Tanner, the global leader in employee recognition and culture, helps thousands of top companies accomplish and appreciate great work. Twenty-five of the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® use O.C. Tanner's cloud-based technology, tools, awards and services to engage talent, increase performance, drive goals and create great workplace cultures. For more information visit octanner.com.

About the Stevie Awards

Stevie Awards are conferred in seven programs: the Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, the German Stevie Awards, The American Business Awards®, The International Business Awards®, the Stevie Awards for Women in Business, the Stevie Awards for Great Employers, and the Stevie Awards for Sales & Customer Service. Stevie Awards competitions receive more than 10,000 entries each year from organizations in more than 60 nations. Honoring organizations of all types and sizes and the people behind them, the Stevies recognize outstanding performances in the workplace worldwide. Learn more about the Stevie Awards at http://www.StevieAwards.com.

