Ocean Casino Resort Announces $15M Reinvestment

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J., April 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Casino Resort doubles down on recent success with a reinvestment of $15 million into the resort, team members, and surrounding North Beach community.

"Ocean's interest in our people, product, and community is a testament to the progressive direction our property is moving toward as we enter into the summer months," said Terry Glebocki, Chief Executive Officer for Ocean Casino Resort. "As restrictions are lifted and we begin reopening additional areas of our business, I am thrilled at the opportunity to present our guests with an evolving gaming experience that is unique to the market."

On the heels of the debut of The Cove high-limit slot experience and The Loft private luxury gaming suite, Ocean continues to up the ante this summer with several additions to the casino floor. The resort will debut an all-new high-limit table games venue, unique Asian gaming space, as well as two new guest lounges for Ocean Rewards cardmembers. Also, new pathways will be installed throughout the casino so guests may easily navigate between games, including more than 250 new slot machines.

In addition to the enhancement of Ocean's gaming floor, the resort will expand several of its non-gaming amenities, including pools and cabanas, beach, culinary hospitality, and entertainment experiences. More information about each concept will be shared in detail later this year.

As Ocean continues to build on its success, the resort remains committed to supporting team members and the community in which it thrives. On top of more than $1 million in annual wage increases and bonuses to eligible team members, Ocean and Luxor Capital Group will donate $50,000 to several local charities.

"With success comes responsibility, and there is no greater responsibility than doing what's right," added Glebocki. "Thanks to the hard work, determination, and commitment of our team, Ocean had a successful 2020, allowing us to issue wage increases, as well as give back to our local North Beach community."

Through the AtlantiCare Foundation's Growing Green Initiative, Ocean will provide community gardens located at the Absecon Lighthouse and Uptown School Complex, helping to improve nutrition practices, promote empowerment among residents, and beautify open spaces. In partnership with South Jersey Boardriders, Ocean will organize two summer beach clean-ups, as well as provide water awareness, safety education, and surf lessons for local children. In support of the Covenant House of New Jersey's mission to provide shelter for young adults facing homelessness and human trafficking, Ocean will donate sleep and travel essentials. Furthermore, Ocean will invest in The Boys & Girls Club's summer camp STEAM Labs where Atlantic City youth may practice digital arts, conduct scientific experiments, and learn to code.

ABOUT OCEAN CASINO RESORT

Spanning over 20 beachfront acres on the world-famous Atlantic City Boardwalk, Ocean Casino Resort features 1,399 guest rooms and suites; 135,000 square feet of gaming entertainment; 1,937 slot machines; 125 gaming tables; 160,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; 90,000 square feet of unique outdoor space; 4 upscale dining restaurants; 11 casual dining options; a 40,000 square foot spa; 6 signature day and nightlife experiences; and a 5,000-seat concert venue. Ocean is home to the world's largest Topgolf Swing Suite and America's #1 Sports Book operator, William Hill, offering both land-based sports wagering and online gaming within the state of New Jersey through its real-money gaming sites. Ocean Casino Resort is owned and operated by AC Ocean Walk, L.L.C. For more information about Ocean, please visit theoceanac.com or follow Ocean on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

