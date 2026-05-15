Ocean Justice and Net Zero Accountability for Island Nations: Dr. Josheena Naggea on Climate Adaptation Frontlines

Planet Classroom and VoiceAmerica Launch Net Zero Speaks Podcast on Blue Justice, Coastal Resilience, and Community-Led Climate Solutions in the Western Indian Ocean

NEW YORK, May 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As climate change accelerates across Small Island Developing States (SIDS), a critical gap is emerging between global net-zero commitments and local survival realities. Rising sea levels, biodiversity loss, and collapsing coastal economies are placing island communities on the frontlines of a growing climate accountability crisis.

The Planet Classroom Network, in partnership with VoiceAmerica, announces the release of a Net Zero Speaks podcast featuring Dr. Josheena Naggea, André Hoffmann Fellow at the Stanford Center for Ocean Solutions and the World Economic Forum.

In "Dr. Josheena Naggea: Blue Justice and Coastal Resilience," youth host Monaaleekh B.K. Gowda leads a timely conversation on how Mauritius is translating ocean governance into measurable climate adaptation.

Blue Justice: From Global Policy to Local Survival

"Sustainable development needs to be thought of from local to global levels," Dr. Naggea explains. "We need to reduce emissions and promote resilience in coastal communities simultaneously."

At the center of her work is Blue Justice — an equity-driven framework ensuring that marine conservation protects both ecosystems and the livelihoods of small-scale fishers.

The takeaway:

Net-zero policy must deliver real outcomes for communities — not just global targets.

Crisis as Catalyst: Lessons from the Mauritius Oil Spill

The episode examines how recent crises — including the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2020 Mauritius oil spill — exposed systemic vulnerabilities across coastal economies.

Key insights include:

Community Mobilization: Thousands of local volunteers stepped in to protect coastlines when formal systems failed





Gender Equity: Women in informal economies faced disproportionate impacts, highlighting the need for inclusive recovery strategies





Nature-Based Solutions: Local conservation efforts can scale into global climate frameworks

From Ocean Governance to Implementation

Moving beyond theory, the conversation focuses on actionable strategies for climate adaptation:

Small-Scale Fisheries: Protecting marine biodiversity while sustaining food systems





Accountability: Shifting net-zero from a pledge to a measurable, community-level outcome





Youth Leadership: Positioning young people as key drivers of climate accountability

A New Standard for Climate Leadership

"Dr. Naggea's work makes clear that climate adaptation and equity are the true benchmarks of credible net-zero policy," says C. M. (Cathy) Rubin, Co-Founder and CEO of Planet Classroom.

"The future of leadership is defined by what is implemented on the ground, not what is projected in a report."

Key Questions for Global Audiences

How is ocean governance integrated into your national net-zero strategy?





Does your climate adaptation plan prioritize gender equity and Blue Justice?





Are community-led solutions being scaled into policy?





How are nature-based solutions being used to protect your coastline from extreme weather?

Listen Now

"Dr. Josheena Naggea: Blue Justice and Coastal Resilience"

Available today on VoiceAmerica and the Planet Classroom Network

About VoiceAmerica

VoiceAmerica Talk Radio Network is a global leader in live and on-demand programming, reaching audiences in over 140 countries. For more than 25 years, VoiceAmerica has produced original content at the intersection of policy, leadership, and global dialogue.

About Planet Classroom Network

The Planet Classroom Network, produced by CMRubinWorld, is a global media platform connecting youth, policymakers, and scientists to address climate adaptation, artificial intelligence, and global innovation. Through series like Net Zero Speaks, Planet Classroom translates complex global challenges into solutions-driven storytelling.

SOURCE Planet Classroom Network