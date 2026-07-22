OCEAN Launches Portal, the First End-to-End Encrypted Pool Dashboard for Bitcoin Miners

New customizable dashboard gives miners operation-wide tools without surrendering privacy or identity

MIAMI, July 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today OCEAN announced the launch of OCEAN Portal, a customizable, end-to-end encrypted dashboard that gives Bitcoin miners a complete view of their operation. PORTAL was unveiled on stage at Mining Disrupt 2026, the world's largest Bitcoin mining expo and conference, held July 21-23 at the Miami Airport Convention Center, by OCEAN President Mark Artymko. PORTAL is available now, for free, to all miners on OCEAN at portal.ocean.xyz.

OCEAN was built permissionless from the ground up, a deliberate design choice that, like Bitcoin itself, gives miners unhindered access to their own information. Traditional pools organize miner data by storing it on their own servers. OCEAN Portal delivers that same organized, polished experience while keeping miners fully in control: a permissionless, encrypted view of your mining addresses with the look and feel of an enterprise-style dashboard. Miners can combine multiple Bitcoin addresses into a single view, organize addresses by site, and assign human-readable names to sites, workers, and teams. Portal includes site-specific statistics, worker insights, payout information in Bitcoin and fiat, robust reporting tools, and access controls that let operators share full dashboards with their teams or generate expiring read-only links for clients. No account or email is required. Miners sign in with a Bitcoin address and a password they create. The convenience of enterprise dashboards, with the security of OCEAN.

"PORTAL was built in direct response to miner feedback," said Mark Artymko, President of OCEAN. "Some of our miners told us that a customizable dashboard was the only thing standing between their full stack of hashrate and the pool. OCEAN heard them, and built it."

PORTAL is powered by Sub-space Locker, an application-independent encrypted storage and access-control system developed by OCEAN. Built on public-key cryptography, Sub-space Locker authenticates users, stores encrypted application data, and controls what each user can access. Encryption and decryption happen locally in the user's browser, leaving OCEAN and other intermediaries unable to read the underlying data.

"Every mining pool dashboard on earth makes the same trade: your tooling for your identity," said Jason Hughes, VP of Engineering at OCEAN. "PORTAL refuses that trade. Miners get pool-grade information in the most sovereign way possible. We couldn't read their data even if we tried."

Since launching in 2023, OCEAN has focused on returning sovereignty to Bitcoin miners through permissionless, non-custodial pooled mining, fully transparent and auditable TIDES payouts, and DATUM, which puts block template construction back in miners' hands. PORTAL extends that mission from the pool to the mining operation itself.

OCEAN Portal is available now at portal.ocean.xyz.

About OCEAN

OCEAN is a Bitcoin mining pool built on miner sovereignty. Operated by Mummolin, Inc., OCEAN offers non-custodial payouts, transparent reward accounting, and DATUM, the only pool technology that lets individual miners construct their own block templates.

Media Contact Ian Northon [email protected]

SOURCE Mummolin Inc