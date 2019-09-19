Ocean Spray and vineyard vines Partner with Women's Health Organization Bright Pink

Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. today announced a health-focused partnership in collaboration with vineyard vines to support Bright Pink, an organization dedicated to prevention-focused education for women on the issues of breast and ovarian cancer. On Wednesday, September 18, Ocean Spray hosted a pink cranberry harvest to celebrate the announcement and created the emblematic pink vineyard vines whale on one of their farmer-owned cranberry bogs. Ocean Spray and Bright Pink share a focus on making healthy everyday practices a way of life and means of prevention.

"At Ocean Spray, impact is not a part of our business, it is our business," said Christina Ferzli, Head of Global Corporate Affairs at Ocean Spray. "We are proud to kick off our 2019 cranberry harvest with a commitment to empower women by supporting health education programs, and by forging a partnership with Bright Pink as part of our mission to connect farms to families for a better life."

"Bright Pink is proud to team up with Ocean Spray and vineyard vines this fall to spread our message of breast and ovarian cancer prevention worldwide," said Katie Thiede, CEO of Bright Pink. "Through their generous commitment to our mission, we will have the power to educate and equip women across the country on their breast and ovarian cancer risk. Together, we will create a more beautiful and brighter future."

Ocean Spray, vineyard vines and Bright Pink will collaborate to make a stronger impact in the fight against breast and ovarian cancers through extensive programming aimed at educating young women on their risks and means of prevention. The partnership will be promoted on Ocean Spray's PINK line of cranberry juice, and focus on empowering women to be proactive about their health through integrated educational programming, self-breast exams, and pop-up events across college campuses and community centers.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, good-for-you products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com.

For PR Inquiries:

JONESWORKS

Ayla Richards

TeamOceanSpray@jonesworks.com

212-839-0111

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oceanspray.com

