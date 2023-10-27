Ocean Spray Appoints New Chief Information and Digital Officer

Tech Veteran Neil Hampshire joins Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

BOSTON, Oct. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc. today announced that Neil Hampshire will join the farmer-owned cooperative as Chief Information and Digital Officer on October 30, 2023.  Hampshire joins Ocean Spray from Subway, where he served as Vice President of Global IT Operations. Throughout his career spanning a range of industries, Hampshire has always maintained a passion for transformation—how the right digital capabilities and data-driven processes can reshape a company's readiness to compete and thrive.

"He intrinsically understands the connection strong technology, processes, and data have to driving sustainable results for our farmer-owners," noted Tom Hayes, President and CEO. "For more than 30 years, Neil has been a leader focused on strategic technology enablement—helping people and the companies they work for be more efficient, productive, and profitable."

Hampshire will lead Ocean Spray's data information security, global IT operations, business intelligence, tech engineering, tech project management, and application technology teams. In addition, he co-leads Ocean Spray's xELERATE business transformation initiative. He will report directly to Hayes. 

"What excites me most about Ocean Spray is that we are an historic brand that continually looks forward. The opportunity we have in front of us, from a technology and business modernization perspective, is invigorating. We're going to catapult Ocean Spray into the next 100 years, always doing right by our cooperative and grower-owners." said Hampshire.  

Hampshire comes to Ocean Spray with more than 30 years of technology-based executive experience. In addition to his time at Subway, Neil has held technology leadership positions in the CPG, eCommerce, Supply Chain and other industries, including ModusLink, Reckitt Benckiser, Wrigley, and Gillette. He has a proven track record of building high-performing and engaged teams, driving measurable growth and efficiency.

Neil earned his bachelor's degree in Engineering from Brunel University, and is a graduate of MIT's Chief Digital Officer Program.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 farmer families in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

