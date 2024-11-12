Ocean Spray® Celebrates Cranberry Season with New Holiday Ads and New Seasonal Flavor

Showcases that you can "Just Add Cran™" to any occasion with new holiday ads, limited-edition flavor, and seasonally inspired activities that tap into the transformational power of the cranberry

BOSTON, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Hit pause on the carols and decorating the tree – it's time to celebrate cranberry season. Each year, Americans consume 400 million lbs. of cranberries, roughly 8 million of which is consumed during Thanksgiving week1. This year, Ocean Spray will celebrate cranberry season by showcasing how to "Just Add Cran" to any dish and occasion.

Just Add Cran™ to Any Occasion: Ocean Spray officially introduces two new holiday ads. The joyful spots, The Sauce and Shake It, showcase how Ocean Spray® Jellied Cranberry Sauce and Ocean Spray® Cranberry Juice Cocktail juice drink plays a role in modern holiday celebrations. Both spots feature an appearance from Farmer Johnny – a new character inspired by Ocean Spray farmers who first appeared in Ocean Spray's latest commercials this Spring. Farmer Johnny rolls in with the answer, inviting partygoers to Just Add Cran by directing them to slice, glaze, pour, and scoop cranberry to liven up their party. The ads are now airing across streaming TV through December 29 and will be supported through streaming video, display banners, and social media.

"New generations are hosting and making their own traditions. While we remain a focal point at many tables, we also want to extend our products into more informal occasions and engage with the next generation of hosts," said Monisha Dabek, SVP and Chief Commercial Officer, USA at Ocean Spray. "Consumers will see this reflected in both spots as Farmer Johnny wades in his bog to showcase how our products can transform any of these gatherings—sauce as the ultimate fixer of any dish and cranberry juice cocktail as the best mixer for any drink."

Just Add Cran™ to Any Flavor: With nearly 20 flavor blends, Ocean Spray is known amongst its fans for creating a cranberry-forward fruit pairing for every taste bud. This year, Ocean Spray is putting that to the test by creating one of its first-ever limited-edition juice drink flavors inspired by the taste and feel of the season: Ocean Spray® Mulled Blackberry Pear™ Juice Drink. The new flavor is unique in the brand's portfolio, as it's the first juice drink flavor that has been marketed to be served both hot and cold. Because of the unique tannins in the cranberry, cranberry juice can uniquely replicate the flavor of wine, and combined with flavors of mulling spices like ginger, cinnamon, clove, and peppercorns, it closely replicates a famous holiday beverage.

Today, fans can find Mulled Blackberry Pear Juice Drink at Walmart and Amazon while supplies last (SRP: $3.52).

Throughout the season, fans can follow Ocean Spray's social media to see how to "Just Add Cran" at any moment. Showcased throughout the month will be activities from Ocean Spray's first tailgating tour, where fans can sample new sauce-based recipes perfect for any pre-game ritual and an influencer campaign where prank-creators will playfully demonstrate how Craisins® Dried Cranberries brighten any dish.

1: Agricultural Marketing Resource Center

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold. ™

