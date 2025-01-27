Ocean Spray® Expands Zero Sugar Portfolio with Exciting New Tropical Punch Juice Drink

Ocean Spray continues to dominate as the #1 Zero Sugar juice drink brand in the shelf-stable category and the only brand in the category with no artificial sweeteners*

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Spray® is bringing the bright, refreshing flavors of the tropics to fans nationwide with the launch of its new Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar Tropical Punch Juice Drink. This vibrant new offering delivers the perfect blend of juicy pineapple, mango, and other tropical fruit flavors without added sugar or artificial sweeteners*—just pure, bold flavor in every sip.

Ocean Spray Zero Sugar Tropical Punch

The Tropical Punch flavor marks a first for Ocean Spray and its Zero Sugar line. It joins the brand's popular Zero Sugar Cranberry and Mixed Berry varieties. In addition to the new flavor, juice drink fans can also find the popular Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar Mixed Berry flavor in a 3-liter size in retailers nationwide.

"Our Zero Sugar products have been our most successful product expansion and innovation in decades. We've seen incredible responses from our consumers – ranging from those looking to break up their mundane water routine to those with diabetes, looking for zero-sugar alternatives," said Trinh Le, Vice President of Next Generation Beverages and Omni-Channel Marketing at Ocean Spray. "The addition of Tropical Punch to our Zero Sugar portfolio demonstrates our continued commitment to flavor exploration. It's also a reflection of what's to come with this portfolio as we are committed to rapidly expanding into new flavors, sizes, and formats under our Zero Sugar umbrella."

Fans can find the new Ocean Spray® Zero Sugar Tropical Punch Juice Drink nationwide on Amazon and Walmart for $3-4. It will be available at retailers nationwide by the end of the month and, for the first time, in warehouse stores such as BJ's Wholesale Club.

The expansion of Ocean Spray's Zero Sugar line is the latest in Ocean Spray's commitment to providing new and innovative ways to enjoy juice drinks for any consumer preference. Recently, Ocean Spray partnered with Dyla Brands to introduce on-the-go drink mixes. Made with real cranberry juice powder and zero grams of sugar, these new drink mixes come in three flavorful varieties: White Cran x Strawberry™, Cran x Grape™, and White Cran x Peach™.

To learn more, visit OceanSpray.com and check out its social media on Instagram, X, TikTok, Pinterest, and Facebook.

*Contains stevia leaf extract, which has been further processed.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative built on the strength of around 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

Contact:

Megan Tucker

[email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.