Ocean Spray launches Brew, a superfruit juice with cold brew coffee.

Ocean Spray® Brew will be available in two flavors, Cranberry Lemonade with Cold Brew Coffee and Cranberry Blueberry with Cold Brew Coffee. Brew features 100% Columbian Coffee, with each 8 oz serving containing 40 milligrams of naturally sourced caffeine from green coffee beans, which is equal to a 1/2 cup of coffee. In addition, Brew contains antioxidant vitamin C, as well as vitamin B and real fruit juice, with no added sugar, no preservatives, and no artificial flavors or colors.

"Consumers are looking for natural ways to increase their energy, and Ocean Spray® Brew provides an option to reap other health benefits while having their caffeine. We're bringing together the benefits of both health and energy in a delicious and innovative way," said Rizal Hamdallah, Chief Global Innovation Officer at Ocean Spray. "Brew is another example of Ocean Spray's commitment to accelerate innovation and focus on building a health and wellness portfolio as part of our farmer-owned cooperative's transformation."

Ocean Spray® Brew will be on-shelf nationwide this month in Target, Stop & Shop, Shaw's, Albertsons, Vons, and Safeway, and will continue to expand to more stores throughout the year.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the health of people and planet. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

For PR Inquiries:

JONESWORKS

Ayla Richards

TeamOceanSpray@jonesworks.com

212-839-0111

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Related Links

www.oceanspray.com

