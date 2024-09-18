SHUT UP! Ocean Spray® Introduces Mean Girls x Zero Sugar Collaboration in Celebration of the Film's 20th Anniversary

To celebrate, Ocean Spray teamed up with Rajiv Surendra, known for his iconic role as Kevin G and his infamous rap in Mean Girls, to reimagine it with zero sugars given. You can check out Rajiv's bold, refreshed and a touch tart, Zero Sugars Given rap here.

"I'm grateful for fans' continued love of the movie 20 years later and partnering with Ocean Spray to recreate the talent show rap was such a blast from the past," said Rajiv Surendra. "Happy Mean Girls Day, everybody, and remember don't ever let the haters stop you from doing your thang!"

Mean Girls x Ocean Spray Zero Sugar Juice Drink Cranberry and Mixed Berry flavors are available for a limited-time in-store and online nationwide at most major retailers including Walmart, Kroger and Publix for $3.65. Made with bold flavor from real fruit juice, 0 grams of sugar, and naturally sweetened with stevia, it serves as an excellent source of Vitamin C, with flavor as fresh as Surendra's lyrics.

"Working with Rajiv and Paramount to launch our new limited-edition Mean Girls x Zero Sugar bottle has been an exciting experience," said Trinh Le, VP of Next Generation Beverages and Omni-Channel Marketing at Ocean Spray®. "We pride ourselves in offering consumers a portfolio of choice and this partnership has been a fun and inventive way of not only spotlighting our Zero Sugar line but reminding consumers how far we've come in twenty years."

On October 3rd, Mean Girls Day, Ocean Spray will be providing free samples of Ocean Spray Zero Sugar Juice Drink with the limited-edition packaging around New York's Union Square.

To learn more, visit us at OceanSpray.com and check out our socials on Instagram, X, TikTok, Pinterest, YouTube and Facebook.

ABOUT OCEAN SPRAY

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative, built on the strength of roughly 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold. ™

About Paramount Consumer Products

Paramount Consumer Products oversees all licensing and merchandising for Paramount (Nasdaq: PARA, PARAA), a leading global media and entertainment company that creates premium content and experiences for audiences worldwide. Driven by a diverse slate of consumer brands, Paramount Consumer Products' portfolio is based on content from platforms including Paramount+, CBS (including CBS Television Studios and CBS Television Distribution), cable networks (including MTV, Nickelodeon and Showtime), and Paramount Pictures. Additionally, the division operates Paramount Game Studios. With properties spanning animation, live-action, preschool, youth and adult, Paramount Consumer Products is committed to creating the highest quality product for some of the world's most beloved, iconic franchises. To view our range of consumer products and Paramount branded apparel, visit ParamountShop.com.

Media contact: Megan Tucker, [email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.