Ocean Spray Launches Fruit Medley, A Tasty Dried Fruit Blend with Key Benefits

As Ocean Spray continues to innovate and expand its portfolio within the Dried Fruit Aisle, Fruit Medley allows consumers to enjoy the natural texture and flavors of dried fruit while benefiting from vitamins, nutrients, fibers and more. The experts at Ocean Spray leveraged their cranberry knowledge to optimally pair dried fruit types. Each blend includes Craisins® dried cranberries combined with other dried fruits to bring delicious medleys full of flavor and naturally sweet taste.

Made with premium, high quality ingredients, and no artificial colors, flavors, or preservatives, Ocean Spray® Fruit Medley features three unique varieties that have immunity, fiber and probiotic benefits:

Immunity Blend: Contains Craisins® dried cranberries, dried mangos, dried pineapples, banana chips

Fiber Blend: Good source of fiber with 4g Fiber per serving, 14% of DV featuring Craisins® dried cranberries, dried apples, dried nectarines

Probiotic Blend: Contains Craisins® dried cranberries, dried blueberries, dried cherries, raisins

"Consumers are looking for alternative snacking options as they continue to make choices that are better for them and their health. With wholesome ingredients and naturally delicious taste, Fruit Medley is the perfect option for a healthy snack," said Christie Cannone, Brand Marketing Manager at Ocean Spray. "We are excited to continue to deliver new and innovative products for consumers who can find us beyond the juice aisle."

Ocean Spray® Fruit Medley will be available in select stores across the United States and will continue to expand to more stores throughout the year. The suggested retail price is $3.99.

Ocean Spray® Fruit Medley comes on the heels of the launch of Ocean Spray® Wave™, a refreshing, naturally caffeinated sparkling water with a splash of real fruit juice, offering consumers a healthier alternative for sugary caffeine drinks.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

