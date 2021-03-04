Ocean Spray Launches Ocean Spray Wave™, a Caffeinated Sparkling Water with Real Fruit Juice, exclusively launching at Walmart

The collaboration with Walmart led to the creation of a lightly caffeinated beverage as consumers look for healthier options to sustain themselves throughout the day. With a new generation of consumers primed to try Ocean Spray beverages following its 90 th harvest and the social media sensation around the Dreams Challenge and popularity of the Cran-Raspberry juice, the brand is glad to introduce Ocean Spray Wave™ in the midst of the company's current explosion to connect with younger consumers and what they seek in their day-to-day.

"Ocean Spray Wave™ bridges the gap for consumers who want a lightly caffeinated option – with the convenience and flavor of soda – but without the added sugars," said Kim McAllister, Director of Innovation at Ocean Spray. "We are excited to share yet another product that innovates and diversifies our line of drinks and snacks beyond the juice aisle as we welcome all new and existing fans of Ocean Spray let Ocean Spray Wave™ bring some vibrancy to your day."

Ocean Spray Wave™ contains real fruit juice and 50mg of naturally sourced caffeine from black tea. The drink also has zero grams of added sugars, no artificial flavors or preservatives and no artificial sweeteners. It is available in four crisp and refreshing flavors: Strawberry & Lemon, Mango & Passionfruit, Mandarin & Blackberry, and Cranberry & Pineapple.

Ocean Spray Wave™ is currently available online and in store at Walmart.com. To learn more, visit OceanSpray.com. The suggested retail price is $4.98 for an 8 pack.

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information visit: www.oceanspray.com

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.oceanspray.com/

