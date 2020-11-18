Ocean Spray Launches the B1U™ Brand, a Functional Beverage Line to Help Support a Holistic and Inclusive Health and Wellness Routine

Ocean Spray is continuing its expansion into the health and wellness categories as 65% of consumers report wanting more functionality out of their food and beverage products*. In order to meet this demand; the B1U™ brand is first unveiling an environmentally conscious, accessible enhanced water as the first product in its line to be followed by further beverage additions in the future.

The B1U™ brand of functional infused waters features four flavors with no sugar or artificial sweeteners:

I need a boost™: Watermelon Cucumber Infused Water with 60 mg of black tea caffeine

Watermelon Cucumber Infused Water with 60 mg of black tea caffeine I need rhythm™: Strawberry Basil Infused Water with 8g of plant-based fiber

Strawberry Basil Infused Water with 8g of plant-based fiber I need immunity™: Lemon Chamomile Infused Water with 22mg of Zinc and 128mg of Vitamin C

Lemon Chamomile Infused Water with 22mg of Zinc and 128mg of Vitamin C I need power™: Peach Kiwi Infused Water with 10g of protein

"The functional beverage category continues to be driven by health-conscious consumers who know their food is fuel for living a healthy life and are interested in a holistic approach to wellbeing," says Kim McAllister, Director of Core Innovation at Ocean Spray. "We are excited to offer the B1U™ brand as an innovative new entrant into the fast-growing infused water category that is forward-thinking, tasty and nutritious and will inspire customers to try it and choose it again and again."

The iconic Ocean Spray brand, which is celebrating its 90th anniversary this fall, is relentlessly driving innovation to accelerate Ocean Spray's evolution toward health and wellness. The launch of the B1U™ brand builds on a pipeline of innovation coming from the cooperative, bolstering its mission of connecting farms to families for a better life. The B1U™ brand marks yet another expansion for Ocean Spray into a new category of water, and Ocean Spray will continue to drive future growth opportunities for the cooperative as it honors its 90th anniversary this year.

The B1U™ brand is on-shelf at select Target stores this month, will be available at select Walmart stores in December, and is currently available for purchase on Amazon. To find out if B1U™ is in your neighborhood store, please check the product locator on: liveb1U.com. B1U is available in 16 oz fully recyclable bottles.

*Kerry Group, Proactive Health: Consumer Demand for Functional Benefits, 2019

About Ocean Spray:

Founded in 1930, Ocean Spray is a vibrant agricultural cooperative owned by more than 700 cranberry farmers in the United States, Canada and Chile who have helped preserve the family farming way of life for generations. The Cooperative's cranberries are currently featured in more than a thousand great-tasting, nutritious products in over 100 countries worldwide. Leading by purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to the power of good—creating good, nutritious food that has a direct and powerful impact for the health of people and planet. All for good. Good for all. For more information, visit: www.oceanspray.com

