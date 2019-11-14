Ocean Spray Launches "The Cranberry Chef Collective," a Culinary Collaboration Featuring Five of New England's Most Influential Culinary Leaders

This Holiday Season, People will Eat and Drink Over 100 Billion Cranberries. With the Cranberry Chef Collective, Ocean Spray Looks to Connect its Farms to Families by Inspiring Menus in the New England Area

Nov 14, 2019, 09:00 ET

BOSTON, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Spray announces the launch of The Cranberry Chef Collective, a culinary collaboration comprised of some of New England's best chefs. The Collective connects the cooperative's 700 family farmers to the New England culinary scene, fostering a strong farm-to-table culture in the region as part of Ocean Spray's continued effort to transform the food system to a health and wellness system. The chefs chosen to be a part of the collaboration have passion for featuring local ingredients on their menus and strong farm-to-table roots.

Four New England Chefs join one of Ocean Spray's founding farmer families, the Gilmores, in an Ocean Spray cranberry bog in Carver, MA to celebrate the launch of the Ocean Spray® Cranberry Chef Collective and learn first-hand how the cranberries they love to cook with are cared for and harvested.
From left to right; Chefs Irene Li of Mei Mei, Will Gilson of Puritan & Company, Evan Mallett of Black Trumpet, and Liam Luttrell Rowland of Spindler’s join forces as Ocean Spray’s new Cranberry Chef Collective, kicking off the collaboration by learning how to harvest Ocean Spray® Cranberries at a cranberry bog in Carver, MA.
Ocean Spray Farmer-Owner, Sue Gilmore, and her two daughters, Abbie Anderson (middle) and Alison Gilmore Carr (far right) welcome (from left to right) Chefs Will Gilson of Puritan & Company, Liam Luttrell Rowland of Spindler’s, Irene Li of Mei Mei, and Evan Mallett of Black Trumpet to the Ocean Spray family as part of its new Cranberry Chef Collective, and invite them experience their first cranberry harvest at their farm in Carver, MA.
Chef Will Gilson of Puritan & Company gets up close with Ocean Spray® Cranberries while experiencing his first cranberry harvest in Carver, MA to celebrate the launch of the Ocean Spray® Cranberry Chef Collective.
The chefs in the Collective include:

Will Gilson of Puritan & Company in Cambridge, MA
Irene Lee of Mei Mei in Boston, MA
Evan Mallet of Black Trumpet in Portsmouth, NH
Cassie Piuma of Sarma in Somerville, MA
Liam Luttrell Rowland of Spindler's in Provincetown, MA

To kick off the Cranberry Chef Collective and ensue inspiration, the chefs visited one of Ocean Spray's sixth-generation family farmers in Carver, MA to learn first-hand how cranberries are cared for and harvested before making it to the chefs' kitchens. These chefs will now be updating their restaurant menus with cranberry-centric, nutritious recipes. The chefs came together last night for a tasting meal featuring cranberries in every course at Puritan & Company, the home of Chef Will Gilson, a member of the collective.

"By opening up our farms to these renowned chefs, we build a deeper connection within the culinary community and creatively craft year-round recipes featuring cranberries," said Chris O'Connor, Vice President of Marketing at Ocean Spray. "Ocean Spray is a farmer-owned cooperative dedicated to connecting its farms to families, and chefs are a key connection between our farms and the families we reach."

This holiday season, over 100 billion cranberries will be consumed, but the superfruit has benefits year-round. Moving forward, the chefs will continue to feature their signature cranberry-centric dishes on menus throughout the year.

Ocean Spray plans to recruit additional chefs to the collective, expanding beyond the New England region.  The Cranberry Chef Collective hopes to foster relationships across the country between Ocean Spray's family farmers and culinary influencers in each of its farmer communities.

