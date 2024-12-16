Ocean Spray® Partners with Dyla Brands to Launch On-The-Go Drink Mixes

Made with real cranberry juice powder, flavors include White Cran x Strawberry™, Cran x Grape™, and

BOSTON, Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc® has announced a new way to enjoy your favorite juice drink with the introduction of new powdered drink mixes, in partnership with Dyla Brands. This collaboration marks a significant step in bringing familiar and delicious flavors to the powdered beverage drink mix space.

The new Ocean Spray® drink mixes are live on Amazon now and will be launching in Publix, Giant Company, Schnucks, on Walmart.com in January 2025 and broadly in additional retailers throughout 2025. With zero grams of sugar, the new mixes mimic the flavors of some of Ocean Spray's most popular juice blends, including White Cran x Strawberry™, Cran x Grape™, and White Cran x Peach™ flavors. Made with real cranberry juice powder, these new products demonstrate Ocean Spray's commitment to quality and taste, providing a burst of fruity refreshment that can be enjoyed anytime, anywhere.

"We're thrilled to partner with Dyla Brands to bring these new drink mixes to our consumers," said Christina Zwicky, Head of Ocean Spray Licensing. "This new relationship continues our commitment to offer a strong portfolio of choice for our consumers and allows us to meet the growing demand for zero sugar, convenient beverage options, without sacrificing flavor."

Dyla Brands has already achieved remarkable success in the drink mix sector, launching popular on-the-go drink mix products for brands like Dole®, Crush®, Hawaiian Punch®, and C4 Performance Energy®. With their proven expertise, Dyla is poised to elevate the Ocean Spray brand and connect with a wider audience.

"Ocean Spray is an iconic brand, and we are excited to work together to innovate in the drink mix space," said Neel Premkumar, CEO & Founder at Dyla Brands. "Our goal is to provide consumers with flavorful, convenient options that enhance their hydration, and these new drink mixes are a perfect addition to that vision."

Key Product Features:

Real Cranberry Juice Powder: Sourced from Ocean Spray's co-op of around 700 family farmers

Sourced from Ocean Spray's co-op of around 700 family farmers Zero Sugar & No Synthetic Dyes: Indulge in mouth-watering flavors without compromises.

Indulge in mouth-watering flavors without compromises. Immune Support: Each serving is high in 100% DRV Vitamin C for added immunity support.

Each serving is high in 100% DRV Vitamin C for added immunity support. On-the-Go Hydration: Perfect for any occasion, whether at home or on the move.

Perfect for any occasion, whether at home or on the move. Family-Friendly: Each box contains 10 sticks, making it easy to share and enjoy.

You can now shop Ocean Spray drink mixes on Amazon through the link below:

Ocean Spray Drink Mixes

About Ocean Spray®:

In 1930, Ocean Spray was founded by three maverick farmers – bonded by bold cranberry love. Since then, we've grown into a vibrant global agricultural cooperative built on the strength of around 700 family farmers in the United States, Canada, and Chile. Together, we've worked to preserve the family farming way of life for nearly 100 years, and for generations to come. Today, our cranberries show up in more than a thousand deliciously nourishing products in over 100 countries worldwide. United by passion and purpose, Ocean Spray is committed to trailblazing the power of the mighty cranberry through its offbeat taste and uncanny nutrition to feed better, happier lives for all. Born Tart. Raised Bold.™

About Dyla Brands:

Dyla Brands is a leading beverage incubator committed to transforming hydration and nutrition. Dyla has rapidly grown into one of the top-selling drink mix manufacturers, flavoring over 5 billion glasses of water with products available in more than 50,000 retail stores. Their licensed portfolio includes beloved brands such as Dole, Crush, Hawaiian Punch, C4, Snapple, Canada Dry, and 7Up, and their owned brands include Stur Drinks, known for their real fruit water enhancers, and Happy Viking, a complete nutrition brand co-created by Venus Williams.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ocean Spray®:

Megan Tucker

[email protected]

Dyla Brands:

Neel Premkumar

[email protected]

SOURCE Ocean Spray Cranberries, Inc.