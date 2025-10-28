Oceania Cruises' 2027 Around the World Voyage Spotlights 17 Segments Aboard Oceania Vista® for Diverse Global Exploration

Featuring more than 125 ports across 53 countries, OceaniaVista's leisurely sojourn is not just a world cruise; it is a meticulously curated mosaic of cultures, cuisines and coastlines. Reflecting the line's commitment to explore Your World. Your Way®, the diverse segments allow guests to tailor a personalized journey to fit their timeline, offering them the luxury of choice to create their ideal voyage – from the incredible destinations they choose to visit, to the small-group immersive tours ashore, to enjoying the always included selection of gourmet specialty restaurants while on board the elegantly refined Oceania Vista.

Across the distinct voyages, Oceania Cruises whisks guests from the glittering skylines of Miami and Los Angeles to the emerald peaks and crystalline lagoons of French Polynesia, onward to Asia's dynamic cities and lush landscapes, and then continuing to Europe's most coveted marquee ports, all with the line's hallmark luxury, comfort and sophistication.

"While our Around the World cruise is an incredible way to explore the world in style, we understand that not all guests have the time to enjoy a 244-day sailing," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "To make the wonders of the world more accessible while catering to our guests' varying lifestyles, Oceania Cruises is thrilled to offer this epic Around the World journey, also available as a series of segmented itineraries, each offering the same unparalleled luxury, personalized service and immersive destination experiences at sea."

As guests embark on their journey, Oceania Vista will serve as a luxurious home base, blending refined luxury with a welcoming sense of comfort. On board, guests will enjoy spacious all-veranda accommodations, warm and intuitive onboard service, and exquisite dining experiences, including four always included specialty restaurants: Toscana, the line's signature Italian restaurant; pan-Asian venue Red Ginger; Jacques, serving classic and contemporary French bistro dishes; and Polo Grill steakhouse. Plus, the ship offers enriching activities such as hands-on cooking classes at The Culinary Center, art workshops in the Artist Loft and engaging guest speakers, along with serene spaces like the top-of-ship library and Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center with its tranquil terrace.

Highlight Segments of 2027 Around The World journey:

Treasures of Two Oceans: 15 days from Miami to Los Angeles, visiting George Town, Cayman Islands; Cartagena, Colombia; Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; Acapulco and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico; San Diego, California. Departs Jan. 6, 2027.

Idyllic Pacific Wonders: 18 days from Los Angeles to Papeete, visiting Kahului, Maui; Nawiliwili, Kauai; Honolulu, Oahu; Hilo, Hawaii; Bora Bora, Raiatea and Moorea, French Polynesia. Departs Jan. 21, 2027.

Koalas to Komodos : 15 days from Sydney to Bali, featuring one overnight in Cairns and Darwin, Australia and visiting Sydney, Mooloolaba and Whitsunday Island, Australia; Komodo, Lombok and Bali, Indonesia. Departs Feb. 26, 2027.

Koi Ponds to Kimonos : 13 days from Hong Kong to Tokyo, featuring one overnight in Shanghai, China and visiting Seoul, South Korea; Nagasaki, Hiroshima, Kochi, Kyoto and Shimizu, Japan. Departs March 29, 2027.

Archipelagos of the East : 15 days from Tokyo to Singapore, featuring one overnight in Singapore, visiting Miyakojima, Japan; Taipei and Kaohsiung, Taiwan; Manila, Coron and Puerto Princesa, Philippines; Muara, Brunei. Departs April 11, 2027.

Arabian & Aegean Gems: 20 days from Doha to Athens, featuring one overnight in Luxor (Safaga), Egypt, visiting Dubai, United Arab Emirates; Salalah, Oman; Jeddah, Saudi Arabia; Aqaba, Jordan; Sharm el Sheikh and Ain Sokhna, Egypt; Limassol, Cyprus; Rhodes, Greece; Ephesus, Turkey. Departing May 13, 2027.

Caesars & Conquistadors: 9 days from Rome to Lisbon, visiting Florence/Pisa/Tuscany, Italy; Monte Carlo, Monaco; Barcelona, Palma de Mallorca, Granada and Seville, Spain; Gibraltar, United Kingdom. Departs June 15, 2027.

Charms of Northern Europe: 11 days from Paris to Copenhagen, featuring one overnight in Copenhagen, Denmark visiting London, United Kingdom; Bruges, Belgium; Amsterdam, Netherlands; Kristiansand and Oslo, Norway; Aarhus, Denmark; Kiel, Germany; Helsingborg, Sweden. Departs July 16, 2027.

Untamed North Atlantic: 17 days from Reykjavik to New York, visiting Grundarfjordur, Iceland; Cruising Prince Christian Sound; Paamiut and Nuuk, Greenland; Corner Brook, Newfoundland; Charlottetown, Prince Edward Island; Sydney and Halifax, Nova Scotia; Boston, Massachusetts. Departing Aug 21, 2027.

Shipboard Highlights of OceaniaVista ®

An epic journey calls for an equally exceptional ship, and OceaniaVista delivers with unmatched elegance and charm.

The 1,200-guest ship offers all-veranda accommodations, featuring the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet.

Oceania Vista boasts a market-leading staffing ratio of two crew members for every three guests, ensuring an unparalleled level of warm, personalized service.

One chef for every 8 guests, meaning half of the onboard crew is dedicated to culinary experiences.

From immersive chef-led Culinary Discovery Tours ™ ashore to hands-on cooking classes on board in The Culinary Center, guests can savor the flavors of the world and learn new skills as they sail.

Oceania Vista offers an elegant onboard experience with 8 sophisticated bars, lounges and entertainment venues.

offers an elegant onboard experience with 8 sophisticated bars, lounges and entertainment venues. Thousands of immersive small-group shore excursions and tours to choose from in destinations across the globe, offering the opportunity to see destinations through a new lens, whether the focus is food, wine, art, history or architectural design.

Food and wine pairing experiences include Sommelier's Choice, Cellar Master's Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons and the newly introduced Gérard Bertrand Wine Pairing Lunch.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' Small Ship Luxury™, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly refined travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

