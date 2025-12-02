Oceania Cruises® Reveals Two All-New Culinary Concepts Debuting Aboard Oceania Sonata™

La Table will be the only restaurant at sea to be launched with the seal of approval by the fabled Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France, MCF), a globally revered institution dedicated to promoting the French culinary arts.

The partnership with MCF to launch La Table is a world-first for a cruise line and further deepens the relationship between the line and this prestigious association. Oceania Cruises' two Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, have both been inducted into its glittering echelons, making this the only cruise line in the world to have two MCF members overseeing its culinary program.

La Table will seat just 18 guests and offer an intimate and elegant dining experience, featuring a rotation of exquisite menus which will be created by Chefs Quaretti and Barale in tandem with a selection of specially invited Master Chefs of France from around the world. La Table will also be the venue for the reprisal of Oceania Cruises' famed Dom Pérignon Experience, a six-course tasting menu paired with three vintage Champagnes.

Nikkei Kitchen will join La Table as a new culinary experience aboard Oceania Sonata, bringing guests the chance to indulge in dishes inspired by this intriguing and ever-evolving culinary movement. Born from the blending of Peruvian ingredients and Japanese technique which traces its origins to the late 19th century, when Japanese immigrants settled in Peru and began adapting traditional Japanese recipes with native Peruvian ingredients, Nikkei cuisine is identified through distinctive dishes marked by fresh seafood, bright citrus, soy-based sauces and spicy peppers.

Working alongside Chefs Quaretti and Barale on the development of the menu for Nikkei Kitchen is Chef Gustavo Sugay, who brings more than 20 years of experience in preparing this dynamic cuisine. Chef Sugay has worked alongside the Oceania Cruises team to bring a collection of 12 innovative Nikkei dishes to the line's signature pan-Asian restaurant, Red Ginger, to great guest acclaim, in the past 12 months.

The menu at Nikkei Kitchen aboard Oceania Sonata will celebrate the time-honored customs of both Peruvian and Japanese cultures while simultaneously embracing experimentation, an ethos that aligns perfectly with Oceania Cruises. Nikkei Kitchen's bright and airy interior, complete with a modern, open kitchen, will echo the fresh and light dishes served each evening.

"Oceania Sonata represents an incredible opportunity to reimagine the future of our culinary program, while still offering the culinary concepts our guests know and love," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "La Table and Nikkei Kitchen are emblematic of what sets Oceania Cruises apart, thanks to our ability to pair world-class culinary talent with the creative freedom that results in unforgettable dining experiences. These new culinary concepts reflect our continued commitment to innovation, and our commitment to serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea."

Chef Quaretti commented: "These restaurants are not just simply new onboard venues; they are the embodiment of Chef Barale's and my shared dedication to our culinary craft, and we are so excited to share more about these special experiences in the coming months. La Table has allowed us to create a dining experience that honors the heritage of French gastronomy, a cuisine that we are passionate about, and propels it forward. With the addition of Nikkei Kitchen, we're able to celebrate bold, global flavors in unexpected, fresh ways."

La Table will be a reservations-only venue limited to 18 guests per evening and a wine experience surcharge will apply. Nikkei Kitchen will be a capacity-controlled experience that is part of the line's always-included specialty dining options, available on a first-come basis with no reservations required. Additional details of these two extraordinary new concepts, including menus, will be revealed next year.

In addition to La Table and Nikkei Kitchen, Oceania Sonata will feature ten best-in-class culinary experiences, which have become synonymous with Oceania Cruises, including the elegant Grand Dining Room, as well as signature specialty dining venues Jacques, the line's sophisticated French restaurant; pan-Asian Red Ginger; Polo Grill steakhouse; and Toscana, serving Italian specialties.

Marking the ninth vessel in the Oceania Cruises fleet, Oceania Sonata will be the first of four 1,390-guest ships in the new Sonata Class. Set to debut in August 2027, the new ship will be the most spacious and amenity-rich to date, with 30% of all accommodations composed of suites. A true masterpiece of design, she will deliver a symphony of unforgettable experiences at sea, anchored by the brand's hallmark passion for gastronomy and its legacy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

