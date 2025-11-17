Oceania Cruises® Unveils A Sneak Peek Of Oceania Sonata™, the First Ship in the Line's All-New Sonata Class, Debuting in 2027

Marking the ninth vessel in the Oceania Cruises fleet, Oceania Sonata will embark on her maiden voyage in August 2027. A true masterpiece of design, she will deliver a symphony of unforgettable experiences at sea, anchored by the brand's hallmark passion for gastronomy and its legacy of serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

Blending grand, light-filled spaces that inspire celebration with serene enclaves designed for relaxation, Oceania Sonata is poised to resonate deeply with the most discerning travelers. Every detail has been composed to create an ambiance that feels both uplifting and indulgent, capturing the very essence of refined seagoing luxury.

The new vessel will be the most spacious and amenity-rich to date, and 30% of all accommodations on board will be suites. Oceania Sonata will debut two brand-new suite categories, plus spectacularly reimagined Owner's Suites.

Ensuring that all guest accommodations have connection with the ever-changing seascapes and landscapes, each suite and stateroom will have a private and spacious veranda.

"We are delighted to unveil Oceania Sonata, the start of our exciting next chapter, as we forge our fantastic future as leaders in luxury cruising," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Each new ship offers an opportunity to reimagine and perfect the travel experience, and as the inaugural vessel of our Sonata Class, Oceania Sonata embodies our vision for the future – one defined by a passion for exquisite cuisine, exceptional service and immersive travel experiences – and we cannot wait to share more news in the coming weeks and months."

Guests can look forward to many of the beloved dining venues and public spaces that have become synonymous with Oceania Cruises, including the elegant Grand Dining Room, as well as signature specialty dining venues such as Jacques, the line's sophisticated French restaurant; pan-Asian Red Ginger; Polo Grill steakhouse; and Toscana, serving Italian specialties. Oceania Sonata will feature ten best-in-class culinary experiences, blending guest favorites with innovative new concepts that further the line's enduring commitment to epicurean excellence.

Additional details on exclusive, never-before-featured-at-sea dining venues and experiences will be revealed in the coming months.

Currently under construction by Fincantieri, the renowned Italian shipbuilder behind the celebrated Oceania Marina™, Oceania Riviera™, Oceania Vista® and Oceania Allura™, Oceania Sonata is scheduled to sail her first sailing in August 2027. Measuring approximately 86,000 gross registered tons, the ship will accommodate 1,390 guests and be staffed by 855 officers and crew.

To be among the first to know more about Oceania Sonata, please pre-register at OceaniaCruises.com .

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly refined travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises