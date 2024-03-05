Oceania Cruises Announces 2026 Around the World Voyage Aboard Its Newest Ship, Vista

Set sail on an epic 180-day world journey across six continents visiting 43 countries, 101 ports and 81 UNESCO World Heritage sites

MIAMI, March 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Opening up the world to a new era of global exploration, Oceania Cruises, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, welcomes guests on board its newest ship, Vista, for its highly anticipated inaugural 180-day 2026 Around the World voyage. Having set the standard for extraordinary sailings for over a decade with destination-immersive global journeys, Oceania Cruises sets a new bar with unparalleled comfort and convenience, electing Vista to host this year's circumnavigation visiting 101 ports across 43 countries. Now open for preview, bookings for this unique, all-encompassing journey officially open on March 13, 2024.

Setting sail from Miami on January 6, the boutique 1,200-guest vessel will cross three oceans and 18 seas, exploring the jewels of Southeast Asia and Australia, island-hopping in the South Pacific, calling on unique ports in Europe, and exploring favorite South American cities. Fully charting entire continental coastlines, the journey features both off-the-beaten-path secrets and impressive cities embracing cultural immersions, epicurean discoveries and breathtaking natural wonders.

"After the remarkable success of our most recent world cruises, we have been eagerly anticipating the opportunity to present travelers with an even more extraordinary experience for our 2026 voyage," remarked Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With that, we are excited to announce that Vista, Oceania Cruises' pinnacle of luxury and newest ship, will circumnavigate the globe artfully intertwining diverse continents, enriching cultures, and mouthwatering cuisines, creating an unforgettable tapestry of exploration for our guests. With this new voyage, we are excited to offer a rare chance to experience the world from an entirely new perspective – and further forward the future of global cruising."

Around the World in 180 Days

The 2026 Around the World journey weaves together a lineup of destinations into a brilliant kaleidoscope of world wonders, marvelous attractions, and exceptional encounters. Vista will start its six-month sojourn with a sweeping six-week exploration of South America, fully charting the continent's western coast before continuing to Mexico and California, and then will island-hop in the dazzling South Pacific and call on unique Australian ports such as the Whitsunday Islands. Farther west, off-the-beaten-path secrets will come to life in Southeast Asia and across India. Toward the end of the voyage, Vista will call into enchanting coastal villages and iconic cities throughout the Mediterranean, British Isles and Nordic region before crossing back over to the United States.

Continuing to elevate The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, Vista features 11 onboard culinary venues including the lines' newest additions: Aquamar Kitchen, offering an array of wellness-inspired dishes with a hint of indulgence; The Bakery at Baristas, serving tempting freshly baked pastries; and new signature restaurant, Ember. At 791 feet (241 meters) long and more than 67,000 tons, Vista offers a market-leading staffing ratio with two crew members for every three guests. On board, culinary aficionados will delight in the gourmet experiences curated by Oceania Cruises' two resident Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale. From immersive Culinary Discovery Tours™ ashore to hands-on cooking classes back on board, guests will have the opportunity to savor the flavors of cultures from around the world alongside Director of Culinary Enrichment Kathryn Kelly, an Oceania Cruises Around the World first. Vista additionally offers an elevated variety of onboard activities including eight bars, lounges and entertainment venues, including the new Founders Bar, the luxurious Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center and Aquamar Spa Terrace.

This epic voyage features over 80 UNESCO World Heritage sites across 101 destinations, with 11 overnight stays and a series of curated complimentary special onshore events and optional multi-day overland programs. Starting at $59,699 per person for the French Veranda Stateroom category, the 180-day world cruise boasts free first-class roundtrip airfare and transfers, an array of included amenities with the Exclusive Prestige Package such as free laundry services, a free visa package, free Internet, free pre-paid gratuities, free luggage delivery, as well as inclusive simply MORE™ amenities including a generous shore excursion credit of $8,800 per stateroom and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner.

World Odyssey and Global Wanderlust Voyages

In addition to Vista's Around the World in 180 days cruise, Oceania Cruises is offering more flexibility than ever by offering Global Wanderlust, a 120-day voyage from San Diego to Miami, as well as World Odyssey, a 197-day cruise from Los Angeles to Miami. While the global destinations are naturally the star attraction on this journey, the luxurious ambiance of Vista welcomes guests to the ultimate home at sea. With staterooms among the most spacious ever to be offered on a world journey, Oceania Cruises provides the space for a ritual of rejuvenation before exploring each day.

A detailed brochure for Oceania Cruises' 2026 Around the World journeys may be found here. For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About simply MORE

Oceania Cruises offers travelers simply MORE™, with virtually everything included in the voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare; free airport transfers; a generous shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom to be spent on tours of their choice; and a comprehensive beverage package available during lunch and dinner at onboard restaurants featuring dozens of vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE™ means travelers receive the greatest value in luxury cruising.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit OceaniaCruises.com.

