Oceania Cruises Announces Giada De Laurentiis as Brand and Culinary Ambassador

De Laurentiis to Co-Chair New Culinary Advisory Board Alongside Master Chef Jacques Pépin with Support from Oceania Cruises' Executive Culinary Directors Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale

MIAMI, April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is embarking on a new journey, announcing celebrated Italian-American chef, author, restaurateur and Emmy award-winning food personality Giada De Laurentiis as its Brand and Culinary Ambassador.

De Laurentiis will also co-chair the line's new Culinary Advisory Board alongside renowned chef Jacques Pépin, a founding member of Oceania Cruises' culinary team and the line's original Executive Culinary Director.

Left to Right: Claudine Pépin, Chef Eric Barale, Chef Jacques Pépin, Giada De Laurentiis, Chef Alexis Quaretti, Frank A. Del Rio

The Culinary Advisory Board will focus on guiding, developing and reinforcing Oceania Cruises' commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea®. This role will include inviting acclaimed chefs and artisans from around the world to join the initiative as Oceania Cruises develops the next chapter in its culinary legacy.

"Having set sail with Oceania Cruises as Godmother of Vista, I immediately connected with the line's extraordinary commitment to food and the entire dining experience," said Giada De Laurentiis. "The people were so warm and welcoming; the entire onboard experience was incredibly inviting, and everyone truly starts to feel like family. Oceania Cruises' mission aligns perfectly with my own. Travel and food are the ultimate ways of bringing people together – to savor unique flavors, experience different destinations and create shared memories. I couldn't be more excited to expand my relationship with Oceania Cruises."

Co-Chairs De Laurentiis and Pépin will work closely with Oceania Cruises' two Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale, who will play key roles in developing the scope of the Culinary Advisory Board.

"Food has forever been a universal language, transcending boundaries and bringing people, literally, to the table," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With a legacy deeply rooted in family and a passion for gastronomy, it seems only fitting that Oceania Cruises furthers its relationship with Giada. I am thrilled that she and our culinary patriarch, Jacques, will helm our Culinary Advisory Board to further evolve and innovate, redefining the boundaries of the onboard dining experience."

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with your preferred professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises