Oceania Cruises Announces New 2025-2026 Tropics and Exotics Collection

The new collection includes a total of 135 captivating itineraries, visiting five continents on voyages ranging from seven to 180 days, including Vista's debut Around The World Voyage. Spanning 329 ports, the new itineraries offer a unique opportunity for curious guests to delve deeper into some of the most enticing and exotic corners of the globe.

"Our new Tropics and Exotics Collection is one of our most exciting yet, featuring a heady mix of iconic cities, remote islands and hidden gems to discover for the very first time," commented Frank A Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "With various voyages allowing guests to explore a region for weeks or months at a time, and several new overnight port stays, the collection offers a wealth of opportunities for our guests to explore further than ever before, savoring the many flavors of the world and enjoying uniquely curated experiences ashore in these exotic and tropical regions."

More than 90 sailings feature overnight stays allowing guests the chance to immerse themselves in ports of call as diverse as Panama City, Bali and Melbourne, plus new overnight destinations including Willemstad, Curacao; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Port Louis, Mauritius.

Travelers seeking to explore more of the world will revel in the selection of 40 Grand Voyages that afford opportunities for epic journeys across distinct regions and multiple continents. These Grand Voyages explore the wonders of Asia, the stunning topography of the Oceania region, vibrant African cities, tropical Caribbean island retreats and South America's dramatic terrain, all whilst enjoying the home-away-from-home luxury aboard Oceania Cruises' elegant small ships.

Visitors wanting to focus on a specific region of the world have a myriad of carefully curated voyages to choose from, including immersive itineraries discovering the South American continent's dramatic landscapes and diverse heritage, an array of exotic visits to Japan and Southeast Asia, and adventures through Australia and New Zealand.

2025-26 Tropics and Exotics Collection Highlights

Asia Odysseys | Experience Asia's unique icons, cultural traditions and incredible landscapes with a wider array of sailings in the region than ever before. Regatta focuses on Japan and Southeast Asia , many with multiple overnight stays and ranging from 12 to 16 days, while Riviera offers five additional voyages in these regions. Sirena 's exotic lineup of 10- to 24-day sailings explores the diverse locales of Southeast Asia and Japan with select voyages featuring India and China , plus an exciting 25-day Africa voyage opening the season, and two enchanting South Pacific sailings closing the season.

The spectacular topography, remote islands and isolated beauty of , and the South Pacific come to life with 's range of 14- to 22-day sailings in the Oceania region. The finale is an adventurous Bering Sea crossing to . Africa Adventures | Nautica focuses on Africa's amazing wonders, offering opportunities to experience the continent's unmistakable unity of culture and nature with a series of five voyages ranging from 11 to 30 days.

Experience the crystal-clear waters, island culture and iconic Panama Canal aboard with as a new convenient embarkation and debarkation port. the line's newest ship – launching in summer 2025 – offers even more opportunities to experience island bliss as she spends a sun-drenched season in the balmy across both the Eastern and Western regions with a series of nine sailings, ranging from seven to 14 days. South America Explorations | Take in the continent's dramatic landscapes, diverse heritage and natural beauty with a series of six sailings aboard Marina – ranging from 10 to 24 days –exploring Patagonia, the best of Brazil , the Amazon and beyond, before crossing to the Mediterranean in April.

Experience an Oceania Cruises first as becomes the ultimate home at sea for an epic 2026 sojourn that explores for nearly six weeks before discovering jewels across , the South Pacific and , continuing onwards to spend a memorable month in . Unique and new overnight stays | With more than 90 voyages featuring overnight stays, enjoy more opportunities for unique destination experiences and more immersion in ports as diverse as those found in Panama , Bali, Indonesia and Australia as well as new overnight port stays for Oceania Cruises such as Willemstad, Curacao ; San Juan, Puerto Rico and Port Louis, Mauritius .

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

