OCEANIA CRUISES ANNOUNCES BEST-EVER BLACK FRIDAY SALE

This limited-time offer is valid on more than 90 global voyages sailing in 2025 and 2026, on bookings made between November 15 and December 10, 2024, with promotional code "UGBF."

The Black Friday deal allows travelers to personalize their vacation by choosing the amenity that best suits them, giving even more added value alongside always included complimentary specialty dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi, gratuities, and laundry services, thanks to Oceania Cruises' brand promise of Your World. Your Way®.

"Our guests can enjoy an ultra-premium travel experience with unmatched value thanks to our Best-Ever Black Friday Sale. It offers travelers the opportunity to book their dream vacations for 2025 and 2026 to the most captivating destinations across the globe, with this exclusive offer available for just the next three weeks," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Whether you're looking to explore new horizons or indulge in new culinary adventures, this is the perfect time to gift yourself the ideal small-ship getaway. Our elegant ships offer travelers the chance to experience the world differently, uncovering hidden gems and rediscovering beloved locales."

More than 90 global voyages are included in the Black Friday offer, spanning some of the most sought-after cruise destinations in the world. Discover the breathtaking landscapes of Alaska's rugged wilderness, soak in the vibrant beauty of Tahiti's blue lagoons and lush tropical islands, and encounter diverse wildlife roaming freely on African safaris. Guests can also explore colorful Nordic towns, charming European villages, and iconic cosmopolitan cities including London, New York City, and Reykjavik, all while enjoying Oceania Cruises' award-winning small-ship luxury and The Finest Cuisine at Sea®.

Featured Sailings Include:

Alaska Reflections : 8 Days from Vancouver to Anchorage aboard RivieraTM, departing May 13, 2025

Experience classic highlights of Alaska, including Skagway's golden setting at the foot of towering mountains, Ketchikan's colorful Creek Street and the grandeur of Hubbard Glacier, a wall of shimmering ice streaked with electric blue.

Wilds of Alaska *: 12 Days from Vancouver to Anchorage aboard Riviera, departing May 29, 2025

*This sailing features exclusive insider tips from Condé Nast Traveler editors who have handpicked their favorite ports on select 2025 and 2026 itineraries and share their invaluable insider knowledge on what to see, eat, and experience.

Explore Alaska's craft beer and distillery scene with stops at Alaskan Brewing Co. in Juneau, where unique beers like Rough Drafts and Barrel-Aged pours await, Barnaby Brewing Co. for playful brews (like their glittered sour) and finish at Amalga Distillery to try the locally inspired Juneauper Gin.

Majestic Alaska: 9 Days from Vancouver to Seattle aboard Riviera, departing June 17, 2025

Combine the drama of Alaska, including stunning Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords, with a dash of elegant Victoria, British Columbia. Marvel at the bountiful wildlife, stroll through charismatic fishing villages and browse delightful Alaska Native handicrafts.

Scottish & Nordic Voyager *: 11 Days from London to Reykjavik aboard Marina™, departing June 30, 2025

*This sailing features exclusive insider tips from Condé Nast Traveler editors who have handpicked their favorite ports on select 2025 and 2026 itineraries and share their invaluable insider knowledge on what to see, eat, and experience.

Take in stunning views of Ålesund and the fjords from Mount Aksla, accessible by a 418-step climb, train, or taxi. At the top, reward yourself with a Svele pancake at Fjellstua Cafe and enjoy the incredible scenery.

Subarctic Scenes : 19 Days from New York to Reykjavik aboard Insignia ® , departing August 6, 2025

Experience the spectacular glacial wonders of Greenland and Iceland, lands cleaved by magnificent fjords and hewn by colossal waterfalls. Begin your adventure in Atlantic Canada, where postcard-ready fishing villages invite exploration.

North Atlantic Adventure: 14 Days from Reykjavik to Edinburgh aboard Sirena ® , departing August 11, 2025

Explore some of Earth's northernmost settlements in untamed Greenland, an awe-inspiring land of glittering glaciers and sculptural ice floes. In Scotland, visit retreats of the Royal Crown and bond with locals over a glass of Scotch whisky.

Polynesian Dreams : 15 Days from Papeete (Tahiti) to Honolulu aboard Regatta ® , departing September 15, 2025

Soak up the soothing sunlight and balmy breezes of Hawaii and French Polynesia, where lagoons lap at the foot of luxuriantly verdant mountains. With an overnight stay in Bora Bora, immerse yourself in a pearlescent Pacific paradise.

Divine Pacific Oases : 15 Days from Honolulu to Papeete (Tahiti) aboard Regatta, departing September 30, 2025

Explore the Pacific's volcanic islands and Edenic atolls, which boast translucent lagoons, roaring waterfalls and enthralling Polynesian traditions. Enjoy an overnight stay in Bora Bora.

Equatorial Echoes : 25 Days from Lisbon to Cape Town aboard Sirena, departing November 7, 2025

After visits to picturesque Atlantic isles, take the road less trodden with an uncommon voyage along most of Africa's western coast, the perfect opportunity to delve into some of the world's most fascinating cultures.

Indian Ocean Opus : 24 Days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Sirena, departing December 2, 2025

Set sail on an exotic year-end adventure beginning in scenic South Africa, then discover several remote islands scattered throughout the Indian Ocean before taking in the unique charisma of Indochina's cities.

Your World Included™

With our Your World Included™ brand promise, guests receive a rich selection of always included amenities for the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising. This means unforgettable dining experiences at our varied, exquisite restaurants are all at no additional charge. Complimentary specialty coffees, sodas, cold-pressed juices, and still and sparkling Vero Water® are served throughout the ship. Unlimited, free Starlink WiFi is available in every suite, stateroom and all public areas. In-room dining features a superb variety of hot and cold selections. Fruit smoothies, milkshakes, gelato and gourmet Humphry Slocombe ice cream are always included. Group fitness classes at Aquamar® Spa + Vitality Center are free of charge. Gratuities are included for the ultimate in convenience and value. And even laundry services are free for all guests. Along with our signature personalized service, Oceania Cruises' guests will enjoy a seamless, value-packed experience.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 [1] . Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises