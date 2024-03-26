Oceania Cruises Offers Free Pre-Cruise Hotel Stay on a Range of Sailings in 2024 and 2025

This valuable offer is available on 33 destination-immersive sailings exploring far-flung locations such as Brazil, the Canary Islands, Japan, Singapore, Bali, and New Zealand on incredible, destination-rich itineraries ranging from 11-day explorations to an expansive voyage of 35 days. The offer is available for reservations made between April 1, 2024, and May 31, 2024, giving guests ample time to choose their next bucket-list cruise.

With this generous offer, travelers can start their cruise vacation with an extra measure of comfort and ease. During the free pre-cruise hotel stay, they might choose to spend more time meandering through the Ginza District of Tokyo, admiring the breathtaking views of Table Mountain in Cape Town, or immersing themselves in the colorful, sun-soaked culture in Rio de Janeiro before venturing to their next destination.

"This exclusive free pre-cruise hotel stay gives our guests the opportunity to start their journey even more relaxed and experience some of the world's great cities in a deeper and more authentic way," commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We know that our guests revel in immersing themselves in the local lifestyle, and our destination-focused approach makes spending more time in enriching cultures, experiencing mouthwatering cuisines, and embracing iconic cities even easier for our valued guests."

Available on more than 30 voyages, the offer extends across itineraries exploring Asia, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, the South Pacific, South America and beyond.

A sampling of featured voyages with free pre-cruise hotel include:

November 14, 2024 - Astounding Australasia, Singapore to Auckland: Spend more time meandering through the Gardens by the Bay and savor a Singapore Sling before setting sail for Jakarta aboard Regatta, and then exploring Bali, Papua New Guinea, and Australia before disembarking in Auckland.

January 27, 2025 - Exotic Atlantic Shores, Rio de Janeiro to Cape Town: Soak up the sun and the culture in Brazil's most vibrant city before departing aboard Insignia to explore this exotic continent, crossing the Atlantic Ocean, and landing in Namibia before disembarking in Cape Town.

February 14, 2025 - Tropics of the Far East, Tokyo to Singapore: Spend an evening marvelling in the bright lights of the Ginza District, watching Tokyo's bustling scene come alive, before embarking on Riviera to venture south exploring Japan, the Philippines, Malaysia, Brunei, and Indonesia, ending in Singapore.

May 22, 2025 - Africa Navigator, Cape Town to Barcelona: Pass the time in Cape Town on Boulders Beach with its resident penguins or between the colorful buildings of the Bo Kaap District before starting Nautica's African exploration, calling at Namibia, Angola, São Tomé and Principe, Togo, Ghana, Ivory Coast, Senegal, Cape Verde, the Canary Islands, Morocco, and a selection of ports in Spain before disembarking in Barcelona.

June 23, 2025 - Outback & Island Pearls, Bali to Papeete: Experience the lush countryside of Bali or settle in with a sundowner on the beach before stepping aboard Regatta and venturing to Australia, Vanuatu, Fiji, and Samoa before ending the cruise in Tahiti.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit OceaniaCruises.com.

