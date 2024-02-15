Oceania Cruises Announces Inaugural Issue of Your World Magazine

Created to encourage discerning travelers to explore new destinations, as well as shedding new light on classic spots, the magazine offers in-depth, high-quality travel content from experienced and established travel writers. Produced to inspire and ignite wanderlust in even the most seasoned travelers, Your World aims to motivate Oceania Cruises' valued guests to dream more and explore more.

There will be three issues of the magazine each year, with the second arriving in the summer, and a third in the autumn, staggered in order to keep recommendations relevant for the coming seasons.

The premiere issue of Your World celebrates the 'Great Vacation', focusing on the trips planned with family and friends that allow for relaxation, a pause on the ordinary routines of life, and soaking up new experiences across the world.

Featuring a series of lively city round ups, the magazine offers insightful recommendations in Lisbon, Oslo, Newport and Ketchikan. There is an article on the burgeoning Stockholm foodie scene, as well as an exploration of other distinctive culinary regions in Sweden, and the secrets to finding joy whilst planning a cruise. Reading on, guests can hear one writer's story of reconnecting with nature during a jaunt in Norway and Denmark, or note the top ten experiences for visitors to the last frontier, Alaska.

In the "Voyage of the Senses" segment, guests also receive a fresh look at the Oceania Cruises experience, from the expansive gourmet dining options to the array of onboard enrichment and activities and luxurious accommodations. The latter half of the magazine features Oceania Cruises' sailings from July through December 2024 across Europe, Alaska, Canada and New England as well as select voyages in the Caribbean, South America, Asia, Africa, and Australia and New Zealand.

"Our well-traveled curious guests are always seeking their next exciting destination along with new and hidden gems in favorite places, which is why we are delighted to partner with the talented team at SANDOW to introduce our first-ever Your World magazine, which offers insights and inspiration to visit destinations worldwide," commented Oceania Cruises' President, Frank A Del Rio. "We set out to raise the bar with our custom travel magazine, and we couldn't be more pleased with the results – the high-caliber content will resonate with our guests and it's beautifully executed. We're already excitedly planning the next issue."

"We are thrilled about this new partnership with Oceania Cruises. SANDOW could not have been more excited to work with Oceania Cruises to develop their premiere issue of the Your World travel magazine," said Kate Kelly Smith, EVP + Chief Sales Officer of SANDOW. "When you consider the deep experience we have with Oceania Cruises' target audience across our brand portfolio, the collaboration is an ideal fit, and we look forward to the coming issues this year, and beyond."

The magazine is available to view online here and is available on request via this form .

For more information on SANDOW, visit www.sandow.com.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855-OCEANIA or speak with your preferred professional travel advisor.

