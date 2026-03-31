Oceania Cruises® Announces the Industry's First Floating Pastry Academy, in Partnership with The Butter Book®

The new Floating Pastry Academy establishes an industry-leading long-term model for pastry and baking education at sea, providing Oceania Cruises' culinary talent with a structured pathway to deepen technical expertise and refine their craft.

The new collaboration underscores the luxury line's commitment to serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea® while preserving and advancing French gastronomic heritage, and reinforces the classical foundation that defines Oceania Cruises' culinary identity.

The new partnership was the brainchild of Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Director and a member of the prestigious Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France), and founder of The Butter Book, Chef Sébastien Canonne, who has been awarded the Meilleur Ouvrier de France. This award, an international hallmark of excellence and mastery, is the highest designation of professional excellence in France and is bestowed upon the country's finest craftspeople.

"This new academy reflects the respect we share for the traditions that shaped us, and for a passion for culinary excellence at sea. Culinary excellence starts with our people, and this new program will reinforce the consistency, refinement and artistic precision our pâtisserie demands, while nurturing the professional growth of our chefs," said Chef Barale.

"Investing in your people is essential to sustaining luxury," added Chef Canonne, M.O.F. "This academy creates a model designed for enduring excellence and innovation, supporting the fleet's growth without compromising on technique or quality."

The Floating Pastry Academy will offer expanded training, elevated service standards and enriched onboard experiences. Its launch transforms traditional onboard training into a sophisticated, progressive curriculum featuring:

Multi-year learning pathways tailored to pastry and bakery roles

Mandatory foundations for new team members

Role-based specialization with defined progression

Chef-led digital courses, quizzes and hands-on assessments

Certification at each stage to strengthen long-term culinary careers

The academy complements Oceania Cruises' continued investment in French culinary heritage, including the introduction of La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, the first restaurant at sea created in partnership with MCF, set to debut aboard Oceania Sonata™ in 2027. The ninth vessel in the Oceania Cruises fleet, Oceania Sonata will be the first of five new-generation ships and will sail her maiden voyage in August 2027.

Additional media information

Chef Eric Barale, Oceania Cruises Executive Culinary Director

Born in Toulouse, France, Chef Eric Barale began his culinary training at 16 and refined his craft in Michelin‑starred Relais & Châteaux properties across France, Monaco, Switzerland, and Italy. After earning a master's degree and advanced culinary certifications, he taught aspiring chefs before taking his talents to sea in 1999. He joined Oceania Cruises in 2003 as Executive Chef, rising to Corporate Executive Chef in 2005 and Culinary Director in 2009, overseeing both Oceania Cruises and Regent Seven Seas Cruises. A Maître Cuisinier de France since 2010, he became Executive Culinary Director, alongside Chef Alexis Quaretti, in 2024. Chef Barale is renowned for his pursuit of culinary excellence and innovation, both at sea and on land.

Chef Sébastien Canonne, M.O.F.

Chef Sébastien Canonne is a world-renowned culinary and pastry master whose career began with apprenticeships in France. He went on to work in prestigious Michelin-starred restaurants and elite institutions around the world, including the Palais de l'Élysée for President François Mitterrand. In 1995, he founded the celebrated French Pastry School and later created The Butter Book Pastry Academy. A Meilleur Ouvrier de France and recipient of numerous international honors, Chef Canonne is recognized as one of France's most accomplished educators and craftsmen.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises ­ ® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

About The Butter Book®

The Butter Book® is an award-winning pastry and baking training platform founded by world-renowned chefs and expert educators. Built on the proven methodology of The French Pastry School and informed by more than 25 years of elite brick-and-mortar culinary training from apprentice to master craftsmanship, the platform delivers scalable digital and hands-on education for hospitality groups, hotels, cruise lines, government culinary teams, and schools. Through 24/7 chef-instructed learning, customizable training pathways, practical assessments, and enterprise-ready integration, The Butter Book helps organizations of all sizes attract, train, retain, and elevate talent while driving greater consistency, strengthening internal talent pipelines, and advancing long-term operational excellence and innovation.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises