Oceania Cruises® Announces the Reinspiration of Oceania Marina™

This stem-to-stern enhancement of the 1,250-guest vessel is the first in a series of enhancements planned as part of the line's OceaniaNEXT™ program, an all-encompassing initiative at the heart of its commitment to continually enhance the guest experience. The ambitious fleetwide initiative will touch every element of the onboard experience, from ship design to cuisine, service and enrichment.

The reinspiration of Oceania Marina is a significant milestone in ensuring that the ambiance and aesthetic of all vessels in the fleet are aligned and dovetail with the design and ambiance of Oceania Cruises' planned newbuilds. This move will position the current fleet for the future while remaining true to the line's heritage of exceptional cuisine, destination immersion and intuitive service.

"At Oceania Cruises, raising the bar is not an initiative – it is our mindset. We are constantly refining the guest experience, from elevating our culinary offerings to creating more intimate, immersive ways to explore the world's most iconic destinations. With OceaniaNEXT, we are reaffirming our commitment to modern luxury by ensuring every ship in our fleet reflects the refined style, attention to detail and thoughtful innovation that define our brand. This is how we continue to bring to life The Joy of Traveling Well," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

Reinspiration Highlights

All staterooms will be fully redesigned with new layouts, sumptuous furnishings and entirely new bathrooms featuring marble finishes and spacious rainforest showers

Penthouse, Oceania, Vista and Owner's Suites will be refreshed to maintain consistency with their recent enhancements

Public areas including bars and lounges will feature updated furnishings, plus new carpeting and refined lighting, creating a cohesive and contemporary aesthetic. Plus, the enlarged Grand Lounge will see the introduction of the Founders Bar, an atmospheric lounge offering artisanal cocktails, such as barrel-aged Negronis and imaginative small-batch gin creations

A new Chef's Studio will replace the former Artist Loft, offering an expanded program of insightful demonstrations, new opportunities to learn from culinary experts and to enjoy food and wine tasting experiences

The Bakery will be added to the ship's chic coffee house, Baristas, elevating the onboard café experience by serving tempting French and Italian pastries and freshly baked treats throughout the day to complement your morning cappuccino or as a mid-afternoon sweet treat

Signature specialty restaurants Polo Grill, Red Ginger, Toscana and Jacques will be enhanced with refreshed design and state-of-the-art galley improvements, reinforcing the brand's commitment to The Finest Cuisine at Sea®

All new sun loungers and day beds on the pool deck will ensure comfortable relaxation for guests as they enjoy the ever-changing sea views and landscapes

While the physical transformation is extensive, the essence of the Oceania Cruises experience remains unchanged. Genuine, intuitive service continues to define every voyage, with crew delivering a level of warmth, attention and personal recognition that ensures guests feel both valued and at home.

The reinspiration of Oceania Marina ushers in the next phase in the brand's evolution, further refining the guest experience in ways that are intentional, elegant and deeply personal.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of intimate, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises