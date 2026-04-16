Oceania Cruises® Introduces the Most Exclusive Fine Dining Restaurant at Sea: La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France

A landmark culinary collaboration, La Table is the first and only restaurant at sea to be launched with the prestigious approval of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, an internationally revered institution dedicated to preserving and advancing the heritage of French gastronomy. This endorsement reflects the integrity behind Oceania Cruises' longstanding dedication to culinary excellence.

Intimate by design, La Table will be the most exclusive fine dining venue at sea, welcoming just 18 guests and offering a refined, reservation-only dining experience that embraces classic French techniques and innovative pairings.

As the only cruise line with two Master Chefs of France leading its culinary program - Executive Culinary Directors Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale - Oceania Cruises continues to set the gold standard for dining at sea. The rotating menu will showcase an array of meticulously crafted dishes, created in close collaboration with a selection of invited Master Chefs of France from across the globe.

"At Oceania Cruises, our dedication to cuisine is rooted in continual refinement and respect for tradition, a philosophy mirrored by the storied Maîtres Cuisiniers de France organization. Through La Table, Chefs Quaretti and Barale bring this extraordinary and industry-leading collaboration to life. It will be a true celebration of culinary heritage, mastery and modern luxury, in ways which are both meaningful and unmistakably Oceania Cruises," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

The menus will spotlight exquisite expressions of French culinary artistry, from delicate Granny Smith apple and langoustine tartlets to escargot‑stuffed Dover sole topped with rosace vegetables and a white wine sauce. Signature creations such as a spider crab potato roll crowned with Sturia Oscietra caviar display the precision and contemporary flair that define La Table. Chefs Quaretti and Barale and their talented teams will continually refine and evolve the menu, ensuring an ever‑changing celebration of French culinary excellence.

"This restaurant is deeply personal for us," said Chef Quaretti. "It reflects the values that Chef Barale and I share, regard for technique, appreciation of flavor and an unwavering commitment to excellence. Set within the calm, understated elegance of this new space aboard Oceania Sonata, La Table will offer guests a truly memorable dining experience."

"La Table represents a natural evolution of the rich culinary tradition long associated with luxury ocean travel," said Jean-Louis Dumonet, President of the USA and Canada delegation of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France. "Through our collaboration with Oceania Cruises and its culinary leaders Chefs Eric Barale and Alexis Quaretti, we've brought this heritage to life with authenticity, craftsmanship and deep respect for French gastronomy. La Table reflects our shared commitment to creating refined, memorable dining experiences where culinary artistry is central to the voyage."

The introduction of La Table reaffirms and augments the philosophy which has been at the heart of Oceania Cruises since its inception: to serve The Finest Cuisine at Sea®. The venue will also host Oceania Cruises' acclaimed Dom Pérignon Experience, featuring a six-course tasting menu paired with three exceptional Champagne vintages.

In addition to La Table and the newly introduced Nikkei Kitchen, Oceania Sonata will present ten best-in-class culinary venues, including the iconic Grand Dining Room and Oceania Cruises' signature specialty restaurants: Jacques, the line's refined French venue; pan-Asian Red Ginger; classic steakhouse Polo Grill; and Toscana, renowned for its authentic Italian cuisine.

For more information on Oceania Cruises' collection of intimate, luxurious ships and curated global itineraries, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH).

SOURCE Oceania Cruises