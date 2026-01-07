Oceania Cruises® Announces Transition to Adults-Only Experience

Luxury Cruise Line To Exclusively Welcome Travelers Aged 18+

MIAMI, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, is ushering in a new era of tranquility and sophistication at sea. Effective January 7, 2026, the cruise line will exclusively welcome guests aged 18 and older for all new reservations for future voyages, elevating the onboard ambiance and responding to the preferences of its guests.

All existing reservations made prior to January 7, 2026, that include travelers under the age of 18, will be fully honored, ensuring a seamless and considerate transition for valued guests. This policy shift reflects Oceania Cruises' dedication to providing a relaxed atmosphere of genuine hospitality and meaningful connection – hallmarks of its celebrated voyages.

"Our guests have consistently shared that the tranquil environment aboard our ships is one of the primary reasons they return time and time again," stated Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "By transitioning to an adults-only experience, we are enhancing the very essence of the Oceania Cruises journey – one defined by sophistication, serenity and discovery."

This evolution underscores Oceania Cruises' enduring promise: Your World. Your Way.®

The brand remains dedicated to delivering inspirational journeys that allow guests the freedom to explore at their own pace, savor each destination and enjoy the company of like-minded fellow travelers who share a passion for discovery.

Oceania Cruises conducted extensive research which provided feedback from loyal repeat guests, experienced travel partners, and new-to-brand guests. Feedback consistently showed that guests choose Oceania Cruises for its serene atmosphere, sophisticated service and unhurried pace, traits that are highly sought after and valued by mature, affluent travelers.

For more information about Oceania Cruises' new adults-only policy and to explore upcoming voyages, please visit www.OceaniaCruises.com or contact your preferred travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

