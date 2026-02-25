Oceania Cruises® Introduces the Oceania Club Ambassador Program

New Referral Program Rewards Loyal Oceania Club Members and Welcomes New Guests with Exclusive Savings

Download images here. (Credit: Oceania Cruises.)

MIAMI, Feb. 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, today announced the launch of its Oceania ClubTM Ambassador Program, a new referral initiative designed to reward loyal guests for sharing their passion for traveling well with friends and family.

When an Oceania Club member refers a friend or family member who books their first-ever voyage with Oceania Cruises, both the referring member and the new guest will enjoy $200 savings, a gesture that celebrates shared discovery and connection.

"The Oceania Club Ambassador Program invites Oceania Club members to introduce new guests to the intimate luxury, immersive itineraries and genuine hospitality that define an Oceania Cruises voyage," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "The program embraces the joy that comes from sharing a travel experience that feels truly personal and rewarding."

Renowned for delivering The Finest Cuisine at Sea®, every Oceania Cruises voyage welcomes guests to enjoy exceptional gourmet culinary experiences crafted by a talented team of world‑class chefs, as well as to explore the line's signature enrichment experiences.

Elegantly appointed suites and staterooms provide a luxurious retreat, while curated itineraries visit an enticing mix of iconic cities, holiday islands and boutique ports beyond the reach of larger vessels. Paired with culturally immersive shore excursions, an Oceania Cruises voyage is an experience worth sharing.

Oceania Club members can refer friends and family who are new to Oceania Cruises, allowing both parties to enjoy exclusive savings.

To qualify, the referred guest must complete the Ambassador Referral Form at OceaniaCruises.com/ambassador within 14 days of their deposit, ensuring the savings are applied to their booking.

Program Eligibility

The Oceania Club Ambassador Program applies to new, full‑fare bookings made by first‑time guests, with both the referring member and the referred guest receiving a $200 Future Cruise Credit. Credits may be applied to existing or future reservations that have not yet reached final payment, and Oceania Club members may apply up to four $200 Future Cruise Credits per booking. Future Cruise Credits will be valid for a period of three years from date of creation. Referring and referred guests do not need to sail together, and the program is intended strictly for personal referrals among friends and family, with solicitation to the general public or via social media prohibited.

For complete terms and conditions or to submit a referral, visit OceaniaCruises.com/ambassador.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035 and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit https://www.nclhltd.com/

SOURCE Oceania Cruises