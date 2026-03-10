Oceania Cruises® Unveils The Joy of Traveling Well, A New Global Campaign Celebrating Modern Luxury and Intentional Travel

As traveler expectations continue to evolve, modern luxury is increasingly defined not by excess, but by depth, intention and a sense of ease. The Joy of Traveling Well captures Oceania Cruises' belief that the most meaningful journeys are those taken at a considered pace — where every detail is thoughtfully curated, and every moment feels personal.

"The launch of The Joy of Traveling Well campaign offers a clear expression of who we are and what sits at the very heart of Oceania Cruises," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "This brand evolution reflects what our guests have been telling us for years: that true luxury lies in the freedom to explore at your own pace. Our tagline used since day one - Your World. Your Way. - has always encouraged this. The Joy of Traveling Well celebrates the unique Oceania Cruises experience, through thoughtful details, genuine warmth, and an understanding of what truly matters to our guests. It's a celebration of what travel can be at its very best: enriching, rewarding, and full of joy."

The refreshed brand framework is guided by four foundational tenets, each defining an element of the Oceania Cruises experience:

Immersive Itineraries – Port-rich, thoughtfully designed voyages that invite guests to explore well-loved destinations through a new lens or uncover new favorites, to discover at their own pace and form deeper connections with places that inspire them.

Port-rich, thoughtfully designed voyages that invite guests to explore well-loved destinations through a new lens or uncover new favorites, to discover at their own pace and form deeper connections with places that inspire them. Intimate, Luxurious Ships – Beautifully designed, smaller ships foster a relaxed, elegant ambiance, augmenting a serene adults-only atmosphere.

Beautifully designed, smaller ships foster a relaxed, elegant ambiance, augmenting a serene adults-only atmosphere. Genuine Hospitality – Warm, thoughtful service and enriching experiences delivered with sincerity, care and a personal touch, ensuring every guest feels recognized and effortlessly cared for throughout their journey.

Warm, thoughtful service and enriching experiences delivered with sincerity, care and a personal touch, ensuring every guest feels recognized and effortlessly cared for throughout their journey. The Finest Cuisine at Sea® - A defining cornerstone of the Oceania Cruises experience, where cuisine serves as a gateway to culture, creativity and connection, brought to life through thoughtfully crafted culinary excellence.

The brand evolution also aligns with Oceania Cruises' transition to an adults-only experience, reinforcing its commitment to a tranquil, sophisticated atmosphere designed exclusively for discerning travelers. By curating an environment free from distraction, the line ensures every voyage feels calm, immersive and intentionally refined.

The Joy of Traveling Well will launch across digital, social, print, TV, onboard touchpoints and direct-to-consumer channels, supported by a new brand film (here), refreshed creative assets and comprehensive brand guidelines.

Supporting the new brand identity is the cruise line's Your World Included® value promise, designed to give guests greater choice and ease throughout their journey. All voyages include gourmet specialty dining, unlimited Starlink® WiFi, shipboard gratuities, laundry services and a thoughtful selection of onboard amenities. Guests also have the flexibility to choose between a generous shore excursion credit, usable across more than 8,000 small-group immersive tours worldwide, or complimentary wine and beer during lunch and dinner hours, ensuring each journey can be tailored to how guests prefer to travel.

For more information about Oceania Cruises and to explore upcoming voyages, please visit Oceania Cruises or contact your preferred travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has five Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, 2035, and 2037. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises