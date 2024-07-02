Oceania Cruises' Annual Summer Sale Offers Unbeatable Value on 50 Voyages Across the Globe

Whether their goal is to duck under aquamarine falls in Chile, get lost under neon lights in bustling Kyoto, or dive into crystal-clear waves in Tahiti, Oceania Cruises' Annual Summer Sale voyages allow guests to immerse themselves in local cultures while enjoying the line's renowned home-away-from-home luxury and market-leading onboard service.

All sailings include Oceania Cruises' simply MORE value promise, meaning virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: complimentary Champagnes, premium wines, and an international selection of beers during lunch and dinner; and a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length) plus free Wi-Fi, free specialty dining, and no nickel & diming. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive ultimate value on top of an ultra-premium cruise experience.

"Our Annual Summer Sale features a diverse, and truly global, collection of sailings, from 35-day Pacific Ocean crossings to a six-day exploration of the Malaysian Peninsula, all at enticing prices, starting from just over $1,000 per person," commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "It's the ideal way to experience Oceania Cruises' ultra-premium experience at the ultimate value, so whether it's your first, tenth, or thirtieth time sailing with us, there's no better time to book your next journey on Oceania Cruises."

The extensive selection of voyages, departing between October 2024 and August 2025, promises to ignite wanderlust in even the most experienced world traveler. Cruise-only prices start from $1,080 per person, for the 6-day roundtrip Singapore 'Malay Peninsula Treasures' voyage aboard Regatta departing April 3, 2025.

Oceania Cruises is renowned for its immersive, small-batch shore excursions, and these itineraries are no exception. Guests will rediscover familiar places through a new lens or explore somewhere completely new with expert-led, small-group day trips. These include gourmet-focused options through Oceania Cruises' signature Culinary Discovery Tours; discovering the secrets of the world's most famous buildings and landmarks with its Beyond Blueprints collection of architect-led tours; or its Go Green range, offering insights into how communities conserve, sustain, and elevate their environments.

Select Summer Sale Voyage Highlights

Hong Kong to Tokyo: January 27, 2025

This 18-day itinerary on the 1,250-guest Riviera transports travelers to where innovation meets history in a stunningly rich East Asian adventure. Visit legendary museums, pagodas, and palaces across Taiwan, Japan, and China and get lost in the abundant natural beauty of towering bamboo forests, endless mountain ranges, and sacred gardens.

Buenos Aires to Rio de Janeiro: March 24, 2025

Opulence and zestful life abound throughout this 12-day retreat down the South American coast on the 1,250-guest Marina. From rainbows of tropical creatures and jungle air to bustling towns and cities, travelers are treated to the thrum of the local experience on this once-in-a-lifetime journey. Expert-led culinary tours of small port towns allow guests to effortlessly absorb the local culinary scene and unique shore excursions for every port pave the way for immersive adventures in new facets of ancient culture.

Papeete to Papeete: August 26, 2025

Reconnect with nature on this luxurious jaunt through French Polynesia in 10 days aboard the 670-guest Regatta. Ports like Tahiti and Bora Bora emulate ultimate relaxation as fine white sand meets turquoise-blue water, towering waterfalls crash onto crystalline coves, and palm tree forests create a shady sanctuary from the year-round summer sun. Shore excursions like snorkeling, kayaking, hiking, and more provide the perfect opportunity to experience one of the most beautiful regions on Earth.

Perth to Auckland: May 4, 2025

Discover the astounding architecture and lush landscapes of Australia and New Zealand on this 24-day sailing on the 670-guest Insignia. Explore everything the region has to offer, from slow-paced seaside towns, bustling cities, and the legendary Sydney Opera House to natural limestone caves, glowing beaches, and an underwater observatory with over 300 species of marine life.

Miami to Bridgetown: December 21, 2024

Tropical rainforests, mangrove marshes, and flourishing reefs await guests in this exotic 14-day journey aboard the 670-guest Sirena that starts in the sunny splendor of Miami, Florida. Celebrate the holiday season with world-class dining, treat yourself to a massage, and recline by the uncrowded pool or hot tub on board. Then, delve into exciting days ashore with a zipline rainforest adventure in Panama, witness exotic wildlife in Belize, and dive into hidden caverns in Curaçao to bring in the new year with luxurious adventures.

New York to Montreal: October 17, 2024

Historic New England towns, Canadian coastlines, and crisp autumn air make this voyage unforgettable as guests visit the destinations of Captain James Cook for 11 days on 670-guest Insignia. Statuesque mansions in Rhode Island, quaint seaside escapes in Maine, and a fabulous collection of museums and churches from Nova Scotia to Newfoundland ensure travelers will be well-occupied on this wonderful taste of North America.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 1 . Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

1 Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

