Oceania Cruises Appoints Chef Alexis Quaretti and Chef Eric Barale as Executive Culinary Directors

Pépin will remain a crucial part of Oceania Cruises in his new role as executive culinary adviser. He and the line will also continue working together through the important philanthropic work undertaken by The Jacques Pépin Foundation. Oceania Cruises has been a key partner and supporter of the foundation since its inception.

"It's truly remarkable to have two Master Chefs of France leading our culinary team," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Chefs Alex and Eric are the next generation of our culinary innovation and will continue the evolution of our foodie story, carrying forward Jacques' incredible legacy."

Jacques Pépin commented, "I am so proud to be passing the baton to these two phenomenally talented chefs who have worked alongside me for the past twenty years. It's a true pleasure to see how the line's culinary innovation flourishes year after year and I look forward to championing Chefs Alex and Eric further by being here for any advice or guidance needed. I look forward to dedicating more of my time to my charitable undertakings through The Jacques Pépin Foundation."

Oceania Cruises is the only cruise line to boast two Master Chefs of France, as both Chef Alex and Chef Eric have been inducted into the prestigious echelons of the Maîtres Cuisiniers de France.

Both chefs are long-standing members of the culinary team, Eric being one of the first members of Oceania Cruises' culinary family and Alex joining shortly after in 2004. Their complementary skill sets, experience and shared vision create a perfect partnership to protect and further develop the line's culinary story.

"With Allura launching in 2025, we will have eight ships in the fleet and more than 40 restaurants constantly circulating the globe, and having these two talented executive culinary directors at the helm means we can maintain our laser focus on serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea," added Del Rio.

Chefs Alex and Eric will be joining a stellar line-up of world-renowned chefs attending the upcoming Jacques Pépin Foundation Gala taking place in New York City on April 4.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com, call 855OCEANIA or speak with your preferred professional travel advisor.

Additional information:

Chef Alexis Quaretti was inducted into Maîtres Cuisiniers de France in May 2023. He joined Oceania Cruises' Chef Eric Barale, who served as Quaretti's godfather into the program. Chef Eric was inducted into the prestigious program in 2010.

The association of Master Chefs of France was established in 1951. Its goal is to support and promote French culinary arts around the world. This mission is embodied by the chef members, as they are ambassadors of French cuisine and culture and are responsible for relaying this heritage to their apprentices.

About The Jacques Pépin Foundation:

The Jacques Pépin Foundation supports community kitchens that offer free life skills and culinary training to adults with high barriers to employment, including previous incarceration, homelessness, substance abuse issues, low skill and education attainment and lack of work history.

About Oceania Cruises:

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises