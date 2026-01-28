Oceania Cruises® Honors America's 250th Anniversary with Extraordinary Alaska and New England Voyages

Between May and October 2026, Oceania Cruises will offer 19 immersive voyages dedicated to Alaska and New England ports, inviting guests to savor unhurried exploration in these iconic regions. From Alaska's untamed wilderness to New England's historic harbors, each journey reflects the enduring American spirit – adventurous, resilient and rich in heritage.

In Alaska, marvel at the wonders of The Last Frontier – calving glaciers, breathtaking fjords, vibrant gold rush towns like Juneau and Skagway, and unforgettable wildlife encounters. Each day brings new adventures, from witnessing Hubbard Glacier's icy splendor to helicopter flightseeing and glacier trekking.

In New England, history comes alive in Boston – the birthplace of the American Revolution – and Newport, Rhode Island, which showcases the riches of America's Gilded Age. Explore storied destinations like Bar Harbor with its scenic coastal paths and historic landmarks, and delight in authentic lobster bakes and vibrant fall foliage.

"Oceania Cruises has always been about immersing travelers into the heart of the destination," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "As America commemorates its 250th anniversary, we are honored to offer journeys that showcase the country's enduring spirit, mesmerizing landscapes, fascinating history and rich tapestry of culture."

Guests will delight in the serenity and sophistication of Oceania Cruises' designer-inspired ships, Oceania Riviera™ and Oceania Vista®. These rugged itineraries contrast beautifully with the refined comfort on board, where spacious staterooms and suites, some boasting nearly 2,500 square feet, and The Finest Cuisine at Sea® in speciality venues like Jacques and Polo Grill, create an atmosphere of sheer indulgence.

Each voyage offers authentic ways to connect with nature, culture and cuisine – from small-group shore excursions and wilderness adventures to enriching experiences in The Culinary Center, LYNC Digital Center and the Artist Loft.

Featured voyages include:

Alaska Discoverer: 10-day voyage from Seattle to Vancouver, departing May 25, 2026, aboard Oceania Riviera: Beginning in vibrant Seattle, this journey sails north to Ketchikan and Wrangell before visiting Icy Strait Point (Hoonah) and the charming state capital of Juneau. After cruising the immense Holkham Bay Glacier Fjords, the voyage concludes in cosmopolitan Vancouver, offering a sweeping exploration of America's frontier landscapes and pioneering heritage.

Alaska Horizons: 12-day voyage from Seattle to Seattle, departing July 2, 2026, aboard Oceania Riviera: This immersive voyage features a memorable July 4 call in colorful Ketchikan, followed by visits to Juneau, historic Skagway and the awe-inspiring Hubbard Glacier. A landmark stop in Klawock introduces guests to a culturally rich Tlingit community before the journey continues to Victoria and returns to Seattle.

Autumnal Allure: 11-day voyage from New York to Montreal, departing October 6, 2026, aboard Oceania Vista: Departing from New York, this voyage calls in Newport, Rhode Island, and historic Boston – both central to America's founding story – before sailing to the Bay of Fundy, Halifax, and Sydney, Canada. The journey continues to Quebec City before concluding in urban Montreal, celebrating the timeless charm of America's northeastern shores.

A full list of 2026 Alaska itineraries can be found here. All 2026 New England voyages can be found here.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises