Oceania Cruises® Reveals Oceania Sonata™ Maiden Season Voyages

Ushering in a new chapter for Oceania Cruises, the 1,390-guest vessel will trace a sweeping route through the heralded capitals and enchanting coastal towns of Europe to vibrant ports across the Caribbean, Mexico, and Central and South America – offering captivating shore excursions, overnight port stays and longer days ashore.

"Oceania Sonata's inaugural season is defined by the cultural diversity and geographic variety of the destinations she visits," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "As the first of four ships in the Sonata Class, her premiere sets the tone for the thoughtfully designed itineraries, exceptional comfort and meaningful, unrushed freedom to explore the world that underscore the continued evolution of Oceania Cruises."

Remaining true to the line's destination-rich philosophy, Oceania Sonata's maiden voyage will set sail from Rome (Civitavecchia) on August 7, 2027, beginning a 14-day journey to Trieste. Highlighted ports of call include Catania, Italy; Valletta, Malta; Katakolon, Greece; Bar, Montenegro; and the Croatian port of Zadar.

Oceania Sonata's inaugural season will see her visit storied European cities including Barcelona, Spain; Athens, Greece; and Lisbon, Portugal alongside lesser-known ports such as Paros, Greece; Koper, Slovenia; Sarandë, Albania; and Palamós, Spain. Thanks to an abundance of overnight stays, guests can dive deeper into the culture, gastronomy and heritage of destinations including Istanbul, Turkey; Livorno, Italy; and Bordeaux, France.

Following her Mediterranean sailings, Oceania Sonata will transit the Atlantic to Miami where she will begin her inaugural tropical season. Ports of call include long-standing guest favorites in the Caribbean such as Bridgetown, Barbados, and Tortola, British Virgin Islands; plus, hidden gems across Latin America like Zihuatanejo-Ixtapa, Mexico, and Puerto Quetzal, Guatemala; as well as sailing a daylight transit through the Panama Canal – a must-do on most travelers' bucket lists.

Sample Itineraries:

Mediterranean Collage (Maiden Voyage): Rome to Trieste, August 7, 2027, 14 days: Rome (Civitavecchia), Italy; Salerno, Italy; Catania (Sicily), Italy; Valletta, Malta; Katakolon, Greece; Heraklion (Crete), Greece; Paros, Greece; Athens (Piraeus), Greece; Mykonos, Greece; Argostoli (Cephalonia), Greece; Corfu, Greece; Bar, Montenegro; Split, Croatia; Zadar, Croatia; Trieste, Italy

Oceania Sonata Highlights:

Oceania Sonata is the most innovative and luxurious Oceania Cruises ship to date; she represents a bold vision for an entirely new generation of luxury travel experiences. As always, at the heart of this beautiful ship is an extraordinary crew dedicated to providing exceptional cuisine, personalized, intuitive service and immersive enrichment opportunities for Oceania Cruises guests.

Oceania Sonata accommodates 1,390 guests who are cared for by 855 crew. Oceania Sonata also features one chef for every eight guests and half of the ship's crew is dedicated to culinary operations.

The most diverse culinary program at sea, featuring 13 culinary experiences at no additional cost.

Debuting aboard Oceania Sonata will be the most exclusive fine-dining restaurant at sea, La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France, and Nikkei Kitchen, an evening venue focused on a vibrant fusion of Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes. La Table will be the only restaurant at sea launched with the seal of approval by the fabled Maîtres Cuisiniers de France (Master Chefs of France), a globally revered institution dedicated to promoting the French culinary arts. The menu at Nikkei Kitchen aboard Oceania Sonata will celebrate the time-honored customs of both Peruvian and Japanese cultures while simultaneously embracing experimentation, an ethos that aligns perfectly with Oceania Cruises. Nikkei Kitchen's bright and airy interior, complete with a modern, open kitchen, will echo the fresh and light dishes served each evening.

A wider choice of entertainment and social spaces, including the new Opus Lounge, situated just steps from the lobby adjacent to the Library. A gracious and relaxing living room by day, it becomes a chic bar to socialize with family and friends in the evening.

Expanded social gathering spaces, including a larger Baristas café and an enhanced Crêperie, creating inviting touchpoints for connection throughout the day.

Enhanced experiential learning venues, including expanded culinary learning opportunities and LYNC Digital Center.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

