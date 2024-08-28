Oceania Cruises Becomes First Ultra-Premium Line to Sail Out of Tampa

Oceania Cruises will journey from the ebullient shimmering Gulf Coast gem of a city on a collection of seven- to 20-night itineraries exploring picturesque Caribbean islands including St. Thomas, St. Kitts, and Tortola; calls in Cozumel, Costa Maya, and Belize City; plus, a daylight transit of the iconic Panama Canal and overnight stay in Panama City. These mesmerizing voyages can be easily accessed by the 41 non-stop flights offered from Tampa International Airport.

Tampa is the perfect match for the world's only true foodie cruise line thanks to its vibrant culinary scene including street food experiences, high-end gourmet dining at venues from a variety of Michelin Guide restaurants, and immersive culinary tours led by local experts.

"Port Tampa Bay represents an exciting new chapter as Oceania Cruises becomes the first ultra-premium cruise line to have dedicated voyages from Tampa, opening the door as a convenient gateway to Florida's west coast and the Gulf of Mexico," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "This is a natural expansion for our brand, as Tampa echoes the cosmopolitan essence of our beloved hometown of Miami with its diverse mix of international influences and cultures."

"We are thrilled to welcome Oceania Cruises to Port Tampa Bay," said Paul Anderson, President and CEO of Port Tampa Bay. "The arrival of Insignia marks a significant milestone, enhancing Tampa's status as a premier cruise destination. We look forward to welcoming new guests to our beautiful city and gateway, as the increased tourism will create substantial economic opportunities for our region, workers, and businesses."

Shipboard Highlights:

Aboard Insignia, travelers will enjoy Oceania Cruises' relaxed yet refined luxury, its elegant home-away-from-home ambiance, and the line's signature always included gourmet specialty dining experiences.

The stylish and charming Insignia, which accommodates just 670 guests, is served by a dedicated team of 400 attentive crew members. The boutique ship boasts gourmet specialty restaurants Polo Grill, which is a classic American steakhouse, and Italian venue Toscana; spa and fitness classes at Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center; sports deck with putting greens and shuffleboard; an expansive top-of-ship library, plus vibrant lounges and bars, and a casino.

New Insignia Sailings to and from Tampa

Tropical Harmony : February 22 - March 3, 2026, 9 Days from Bridgetown to Tampa: Bridgetown, Oranjestad (Aruba), Montego Bay, Costa Maya, Cozumel, Tampa.

Leeward Isles Serenade *: March 3 - 18, 2026, 15 Days from Tampa to Tampa: Tampa, San Juan (Puerto Rico), St. Thomas, Philipsburg (St. Maarten), St. John's (Antigua), Roseau (Dominica), Basseterre (St. Kitts), Frederiksted (St. Croix), Tortola (British Virgin Islands), Tampa.

*This sailing features exclusive insider tips from Condé Nast Traveler editors who have handpicked their favorite ports on select 2025 and 2026 itineraries and share their invaluable insider knowledge on what to see, eat, and experience.

Their tips for San Juan, Puerto Rico, include buying a custom-made hat in Old San Juan at hidden gem Olé, a highly regarded maker of Panama hats and woven fedoras; and exploring the city's enticing dining scene including Chef Martin Louzao's duo of high-concept restaurants, Cocina Abierta and Oriundo. Be sure to check out his latest venture, Café Caleta, a small tavern with countryside vibes and an enticing international menu. The café spills into a charming cobblestoned street in Old San Juan, a stone's throw away from the city's main cathedral, the Basílica Menor de San Juan Bautista.

Western Caribbean Escape : March 18 - 25, 2026, 7 Days from Tampa to Tampa: Tampa, Cozumel, Belize City, Roatan (Honduras), Costa Maya, Tampa.

Palms & Panama Canal : March 25 - April 4, 2026, 10 Days from Tampa to Panama City: Tampa, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan (Honduras), Puerto Limon (Costa Rica), Colon (Panama), Panama Canal Daylight Transit, one overnight stay in Panama City.

Panama Canal Connoisseur : March 25 - April 14, 2026, 20 Days from Tampa to Miami: Tampa, Cozumel, Costa Maya, Belize City, Roatan (Honduras), Puerto Limon (Costa Rica), Colon (Panama), Panama Canal Daylight Transit, one overnight stay in Panama City, Panama Canal Daylight Transit, Cartagena (Colombia), Willemstad (Curacao), Oranjestad (Aruba), Montego Bay, George Town (Grand Cayman), Miami.

Ultimate Value

Oceania Cruises offers guests the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising thanks to a host of always included amenities, such as dining at all specialty restaurants; unlimited WiFi; butler service for guests in Penthouse Suites and above; in-room dining; juices, still and sparkling Vero Water®, plus coffees and teas.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

About Port Tampa Bay:

Port Tampa Bay is Florida's largest and most diversified port, handling over 34 million tons of cargo per year, encompassing 5,000 acres. This includes containers, refrigerated cargo, bulk and break-bulk commodities, as well as being a major cruise homeport and a hub for shipbuilding and repair. The Tampa Bay/I-4 Corridor is home to the largest concentration of distribution centers in the State.

SOURCE Oceania Cruises