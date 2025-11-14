Oceania Cruises Christens Newest Ship, Oceania Allura™, in Miami

Acclaimed chefs Tavel Bristol-Joseph, Katie Button, Calvin Eng, Aisha Ibrahim, George Mendes and Lawrence "LT" Smith had the honor of representing the prestigious Food & Wine Best New Chefs franchise as godparents during the christening ceremony with the time-honored tradition of breaking a Champagne bottle across the ship's bow, bestowing good fortune on Oceania Allura and all who sail aboard her.

The fanfare commenced with a ship-wide cocktail reception and an exquisite dinner before moving to the pier for the ceremony and heartfelt remarks from dignitaries including the line's Chief Luxury Officer, Jason Montague, and Chief Commercial Officer, Nathan Hickman, as well as Food & Wine publisher Tom Bair. Guests then rejoined the ship for a three-day celebratory round-trip Miami voyage.

The event brimmed with esteemed guests including past godmothers Giada De Laurentiis (godmother of Oceania Vista®), Cat Cora (godmother of Oceania Riviera™) and Claudine Pépin (godmother of Oceania Sirena™ and daughter of the luxury cruise line's first Executive Culinary Director, the renowned Chef Jacques Pépin).

"We couldn't be more thrilled to officially welcome Oceania Allura to our fleet," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "It is only fitting that she be christened in our hometown of Miami – a city that embodies vibrancy and sophistication. We are deeply honored to celebrate this momentous occasion alongside her distinguished godparents, marking a new chapter in our historic collaboration with Food & Wine."

Tom Bair, publisher of Food & Wine, added: "This is the beginning of an inspiring partnership between Food & Wine and Oceania Cruises. We both share a simple but powerful belief: that excellence never goes out of style. For decades, we've each stood for craftsmanship, for creativity and for a deep respect for the culinary world – past, present and future. By naming Food & Wine's Best New Chefs franchise as godparent of this beautiful ship, Oceania Cruises celebrates the future of dining. These chefs are innovators – redefining how we experience food – and now they'll bring that creativity to the sea."

Oceania Allura's Inaugural Season sailings span more than 92 destinations on an array of 7- to 34-day voyages, from iconic cities to lesser-known gems. Sister ship to Oceania Vista, which launched to great acclaim in 2023, Oceania Allura is the line's eighth ship. Boasting the most spacious standard staterooms at sea, which measure more than 290 square feet, she is 791 feet (241 meters) long and weighs more than 67,000 tons. With a capacity for 1,200 guests at double occupancy, Oceania Allura has two crew members for every three guests, with half dedicated to culinary operations.

Among the 12 onboard dining experiences is the glamorous Grand Dining Room, featuring 270 new recipes across all three meal services, and the Crêperie, a completely new concept for the line, offering a selection of tempting French crêpes, Bruxelles waffles and bubble waffles, alongside gelato sundaes.

In addition, the cruise line reprises its original French restaurant, Jacques, named for Chef Pépin. The menu for the new iteration of this much-loved dining venue is a collaboration between Chef Pépin himself and the line's current Executive Culinary Directors and Master Chefs of France, Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, blending new flavors with well-loved dishes that have been guest favorites since Jacques was first introduced aboard Oceania Marina™ when the ship launched.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

