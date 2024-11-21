OCEANIA CRUISES CELEBRATES 15 YEARS OF THE CULINARY CENTER, THE WORLD'S FIRST HANDS-ON COOKING SCHOOL AT SEA

New classes added for 2025, including a spotlight on the Pacific Northwest, Polynesia, and Australia

MIAMI, Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises ® , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, celebrates 15 years of The Culinary Center, the first-ever hands-on cooking school at sea, with an array of new classes for 2025 and beyond.

Announced 15 years ago ahead of the launch of Marina™, the first purpose-built foodie-ship for the line, Oceania Cruises' Culinary Center is now available on four of its elegant ships, Marina, Riviera™, Vista™, and Allura™, its newest ship due to join the fleet in Summer 2025.

In celebration of this 15-year milestone, Oceania Cruises has added new culinary classes for 2025, putting the spotlight on dishes from the Pacific Northwest of the United States, Polynesia, and Australia, among others.

The Culinary Center boasts more than 60 current classes taught in custom-built teaching kitchens with individual stations and professional-grade equipment. The classes offer the chance to explore a destination's culture and history through food, or to hone core kitchen skills thanks to the faculty of dedicated Chef Instructors.

Chef Kathryn Kelly, Oceania Cruises' Director of Culinary Enrichment, is the founder and driving force behind The Culinary Center and oversees Oceania Cruises' team of 11 talented Chef Instructors.

She is also the chief architect of the line's signature range of Culinary Discovery Tours™, a key part of The Culinary Center program. These popular chef-led excursions, which are available in more than 40 destinations worldwide, feature the opportunity to learn to cook destination-inspired dishes back on board after a morning of shopping for ingredients in local markets, or to learn from local experts and artisans about the food and culture of the region. Chef Kelly is planning a new swathe of chef-led tours for 2025 which will be announced in the coming months.

"We are the only cruise built by foodies, for foodies. Food is at the heart of everything we do at Oceania Cruises - we have literally built our ships around the culinary experience, from vast galley spaces to an unparalleled range of restaurants. I am so proud to say we were the first line ever to have a hands-on cooking school at sea, and the popularity of The Culinary Center shows no sign of abating. This is testament to the incredible work done by Chef Kelly and her creative team, as they continue to drive our culinary legacy," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

Chef Kelly added: "It's been an amazing evolution over the past 15 years, from the first Culinary Center aboard Marina, followed by Riviera, to the even more expansive Culinary Centers on board Vista and her sister Allura, which have twice the number of individual stations. I am thrilled to be working with such a creative and collaborative team as we constantly look for new dishes and class themes to introduce to our curious guests."

When not on board, the team lives in locations all over the world, from Christchurch, New Zealand, to Riga, Latvia, to San Francisco, California, making them perfectly placed to keep their fingers on the global food pulse to bring the latest culinary trends to the kitchen classrooms on board.

The talented Culinary Center Chef Instructors have hundreds of years of experience and fascinating career histories between them. Backgrounds include an early career as Julia Child's executive assistant; executive chef for world-renowned television shows such as "Sesame Street" and "30 Rock"; and leading the food programs of blue chip companies including Google and Amazon. With graduates from The Culinary Institute of America, Le Cordon Bleu, and Boston University's prestigious gastronomy program on the team, Oceania Cruises' guests can truly learn from the best in the business.

New Classes for 2025

Culinary Northwest Passage

One of the trendiest regions in the culinary world today is the Pacific Northwest. Truly a celebration of the farmer and the fisherman, this class is inspired by the innovative chefs from Seattle to Anchorage. The Pacific Northwest food scene embraces seasonality and is often revered as the farm- and sea-to-table bedrock of modern American cuisine. This class also includes some of our guest favorite fish and seafood fundamentals. And the "deep dish" signature desserts are bound to be some of the first recipes you will want to make when you return home.

Down Under Abundance

When our chefs travel to New Zealand and Australia, they marvel at the abundance of ingredients here. The seafood is diverse, and the meats are prized all over the world. Working with our "down under" chef colleagues, we've created a class that celebrates the sea, the mountains, and the vineyards of this special region of the world.

It's a Dessert Party

Make your early dinner plans as usual, then join us at 8:00 p.m. for a dessert and beverages class before the evening show begins. You might prepare a decadent lava cake paired with a glass of Champagne, or you might make a crêpes Suzette paired with a Grand Marnier spritzer. Join us for a marvelously sweet way to spend your evening between dinner and the show.

South Seas Salt Life

After a day lounging on a pristine white beach complete with a swim in a blue lagoon, doesn't some grilled seafood and an exotic fruit drink sound divine? Polynesian cuisine celebrates fresh, seasonal, and local ingredients with subtle influences from France and China. Tradition and family gatherings dictate the Polynesian "salt lifestyle." Join us as we Tama'a Maitai – enjoy our meal Polynesian style.

Snow Days Brunch

Is there any better feeling than the first snowfall? For many of us, it makes us want to bake our favorite cinnamon rolls or egg casserole. Join us for a celebration of those leisurely days when it is snowy outside and we want to share family favorites with loved ones and warm our toes by the fire. No snow day brunch is complete without warming or bubbly cocktails, so we'll share some of our mixologists' most popular recipes for taking the chill off. See you at brunch.

Biography

Chef Kathryn Kelly, Director of Culinary Enrichment

Chef Kathryn Kelly is the founder and driving force behind The Culinary Center, overseeing Oceania Cruises' faculty of dedicated Chef Instructors. She is the chief architect of more than 100 unique culinary classes as well as Oceania Cruises' signature range of Culinary Discovery Tours™, immersive chef-led excursions offered in more than 40 destinations worldwide.

Chef Kelly was one of the first members to be inducted into Oceania Cruises' Culinary Advisory Board earlier this year thanks to her inherent passion for food, for learning, and for sharing her incredible knowledge and skills in inclusive, lively, and informative ways.

She serves alongside the Board's co-chairs – Master Chef Jacques Pépin, chef and television personality Giada De Laurentiis, and the line's two Master Chefs of France and Executive Culinary Directors, Alex Quaretti and Eric Barale.

Chef Kelly completed her doctoral studies in Epidemiology at the Johns Hopkins School of Public Health and holds two master's degrees in Community Medicine and Biostatistics. After a fulfilling career in health care, she pursued her lifelong dream of becoming a chef, graduating with honors from The Culinary Institute of America in the fifth decade of her life. Chef Kelly resides on Amelia Island, Florida, and in Austin, Texas. She is an avid golfer and the proud grandmother of her three "little sous chefs," Kate, Luke, and Jack.

