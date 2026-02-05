Oceania Cruises® Celebrates Keel Laying for New-Generation Ship, Oceania Sonata™, at the Fincantieri Shipyard in Marghera, Italy

"Oceania Sonata embodies the next chapter in our legacy of redefining luxury travel, and we are proud to mark this occasion as we cement our position in the industry," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "This milestone is the result of the extraordinary dedication and expertise of the Fincantieri team – shipbuilders, engineers, designers and countless others whose skill and passion transform our vision into reality."

Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises; Patrik Dahlgren, Executive Vice President, Chief Vessel Operations and Newbuild Officer of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd; and Franco Semeraro, Chief Experience Officer, Oceania Cruises, were present for the ceremony, alongside Luigi Matarazzo, General Manager of Fincantieri Merchant Ships Division and Marco Lunardi, Fincantieri's Senior Vice President of the Marghera Shipyard.

"The keel laying for Oceania Sonata marks an important milestone not only for Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, but for the entire luxury cruise industry," said Matarazzo. "This ship embodies the innovation and craftsmanship that define our longstanding partnership with Oceania Cruises. Leveraging our expertise, and the technical excellence refined through the successful construction of the Allura Class vessels, we are proud to bring Oceania Cruises' vision to life once again with this remarkable new ship."

Set to embark on her maiden voyage in August 2027, Oceania Sonata marks the next evolution of Oceania Cruises' acclaimed fleet, ushering in a new era of refined elegance at sea. She will be followed by three sister ships, Oceania Arietta, scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, and two as-yet-unnamed Sonata class vessels in 2032 and 2035.

Oceania Sonata will be the line's ninth ship and follows its two Allura class vessels, Oceania Vista® and Oceania Allura™, launched in 2023 and 2025, respectively, to great global acclaim.

At 86,000 tons and accommodating just 1,390 guests, Oceania Sonata offers an exceptional sense of space and exclusivity. One-third of all guest accommodations will be suites, including four new two-bedroom Owner's Suites, and two entirely new categories: the Horizon Suites and the Penthouse Deluxe Suites.

Also debuting aboard Oceania Sonata will be two new culinary experiences: the most exclusive fine-dining restaurant at sea, La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France; and Nikkei Kitchen, which will specialize in a vibrant fusion of Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

