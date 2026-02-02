Oceania Cruises® Celebrates Record-Breaking Launch Day for Brand New Ship

Oceania Sonata™ Outperformed the Previous Record Launch Day for a New Ship by 45%

MIAMI, Feb. 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line, achieved record-breaking booking levels on January 28, 2026, the opening day of reservations for its newest ship, Oceania Sonata. This surpassed the launch-day bookings of Oceania Cruises' previous new ship, Oceania Allura™, by an impressive 45%.

Demand for Oceania Sonata's inaugural season was brisk, with exceptional demand across the suite categories, underscoring Oceania Cruises' decision to upsize the allotment of high-yielding accommodations from the previous class of new ships.

"I'm absolutely thrilled by the exceptional results that Oceania Sonata has produced – we knew that luxury travelers were extremely eager to take their place on the inaugural season voyages of this remarkable ship," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises. "Oceania Sonata promises to usher in a new era of experiential travel, and we cannot wait until she joins the fleet in August 2027. I'd like to thank our valued guests and travel partners for their incredible enthusiasm, which fueled these amazing results."

Set to embark on her maiden voyage in August 2027, Oceania Sonata marks the next evolution of Oceania Cruises' acclaimed fleet, ushering in a new era of refined elegance at sea. She will be followed by three sister ships, Oceania Arietta™, scheduled to join the fleet in 2029, and two further as-yet-unnamed Sonata class vessels in 2032 and 2035.

Oceania Sonata will be Oceania Cruises' ninth ship and follows its two Allura class vessels, Oceania Vista® and Oceania Allura, launched in 2023 and 2025, respectively, to great global acclaim.

At 86,000 tons and accommodating just 1,390 guests, Oceania Sonata offers an exceptional sense of space and exclusivity. One-third of all guest accommodations will be suites, including four new two-bedroom Owner's Suites, and two entirely new categories: the Horizon Suites and the Penthouse Deluxe Suites.

Also debuting aboard Oceania Sonata will be two new culinary experiences: the most exclusive fine-dining restaurant at sea, La Table par Maîtres Cuisiniers de France; and Nikkei Kitchen, which will specialize in a vibrant fusion of Peruvian flavors and refined Japanese culinary techniques and tastes.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com or call 855-OCEANIA.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's intimate, luxurious ships feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com.

