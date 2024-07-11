Oceania Cruises® Collaborates with the American Cancer Society to Launch Relay For Life at Sea

Download images here

MIAMI, July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line is delighted to announce its new collaboration with the American Cancer Society (ACS), bringing the ACS Relay For Life at Sea program to the cruise line's esteemed guests, crew and team members, fostering a community of support and raising vital funds for cancer research, patient support services, and advocacy efforts.

Credit: Oceania Cruises

The program just was launched on Oceania Cruises' newest ship, Vista, as well as aboard Insignia, currently sailing the tail end of her 180-day Around The World Cruise. The new onboard program and friendly competition will debut fleetwide in the coming months with the goal of raising $150,000 for ACS by the end of the year.

"We are incredibly excited to launch our collaboration with the American Cancer Society and introduce the Relay For Life at Sea program to our valued guests and crew," stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "This initiative reflects Oceania Cruises' commitment not only to delivering exceptional travel experiences but also to making a positive impact in the communities we touch, consistently aiming to foster a spirit of unity. We look forward to seeing not only our guests, but our officers and team members, come together to celebrate survivors, honor those we've lost, and contribute to the fight against cancer."

With the same spirit that inspired the original land-based Relay For Life event back in 1985, participating guests will take to the ship's fitness track to compete in a friendly competition to walk as many laps as possible. Current and future guests are encouraged to register for the Relay For Life at Sea by visiting www.cancer.org/relayforlifeatsea or by scanning the QR code available in Oceania's onboard newsletter, Currents. The new initiative has a minimum donation of $25 required for participation.

Following the walk, Oceania Cruises will host a final get-together at the end of the voyage where participants can share their achievements and join in on special recognitions and prizes for the overall winners within various age groups. With this new program, Oceania Cruises hopes to sail towards a brighter future, filled with love, laughter, and a renewed sense of possibility.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

