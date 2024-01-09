Oceania Cruises Commences the New Year with Exclusive Savings on Small Ship Luxury Experiences

Enjoy up to 50% Off on Select Sailings in 2024 and 2025

MIAMI, Jan. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is ringing in the new year by offering savings of up to 50% off per stateroom on a vast array of destination-immersive voyages. This unrivaled offer is available on 112 sailings in 2024 and 2025 for bookings made now through February 29, 2024. The New Year Sale features itineraries in the Mediterranean, Northern Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and New Zealand, Alaska, Canada and New England, and South America, ranging from seven to 32 days in length.

Riviera sailing the Amalfi Coast

"We're excited to welcome travelers aboard in 2024 and 2025 to savor immersive small ship luxury for less with our enticing new year savings," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Oceania Cruises is a cruise line founded by foodies, run by foodies, for foodies, and as we sail into the new year, we look forward to continuing to provide destination-focused voyages with exquisite culinary experiences at their heart."

Making the best value in luxury cruising even better, the new year savings include Oceania Cruises' already generous simply MORE value promise, with virtually everything guests desire included in their voyage fare: free roundtrip airfare and airport transfers; a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length); complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner in onboard restaurants; unlimited WiFi; and free gourmet specialty dining.

Featured Sailings Include:

Emirates & Adriatic Gems aboard Riviera, Dubai to Trieste departing May 14, 2024 (15 days) Sail from exotic lands right out of Lawrence of Arabia to intriguing and history-rich Ionian and Adriatic seaports, including Corfu, Kotor and Split.

The New Year Sale savings of 50%: Prices from $2,629 per person for a veranda stateroom

Mediterranean Stars aboard Insignia, Dubai to Barcelona departing May 13, 2024 (24 days) Witness an awe-inspiring mélange of mankind's earliest achievements at must-see cities along the Aegean and Adriatic Seas. This odyssey also follows the siren's call to a host of famed jet-set and lesser-known Mediterranean destinations including Sicily, Sorrento/Capri and Monte Carlo.

The New Year Sale savings of 50%: Prices from $4,829 per person for a veranda stateroom

Turkish Ovation aboard Vista, Athens (Piraeus) to Istanbul departing July 23, 2024 (10 days) Place Turkey center stage as you uncover its many dazzling facets, from Ephesus' nearly intact Roman ruins to Bodrum's imposing Knights Hospitaller fortress, and relish in the distinctive, shimmering islands of Santorini, Crete and Cyprus.

The New Year Sale savings of 35%: Prices from $2,819 per person for a veranda stateroom

West Africa Rhythms aboard Riviera, Barcelona to Cape Town departing November 14, 2024 (27 days) Let the vibrant communities of West African nations and the exuberant wilderness of Africa take center stage on this journey of nearly one month. Also, revel in coveted calls on the Canary Islands and overnight stays in Walvis Bay and Cape Town.

The New Year Sale savings of 40%: Prices from $6,599 per person for a veranda stateroom

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature the finest cuisine at sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences aboard the designer-inspired, small ships call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

