Oceania Cruises Floats Out New Ship Allura at Fincantieri Shipyard In Genoa, Italy

The ship was blessed by the shipyard's chaplain, Father Stefano, in a low-key ceremony in deference to the recent passing of General Claudio Graziano, Chairman of Fincantieri. Allura's shipyard Madrina, Caterina Romeo, a designer in Fincantieri's technical department, christened the ship as is traditional, endowing blessings upon the vessel and all who embark upon her.

"Our hearts and minds are with the entire team at Fincantieri as they mourn the passing of General Graziano," stated Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises.

"The float out is an important moment for all at Oceania Cruises and Fincantieri, as we progress closer to Allura joining our family. Now that we have completed her shell, we are excited to get started on her interior. We have lots of exciting enhancements on Allura, our eighth vessel, further elevating our offerings and firmly cementing Oceania Cruises as the only ultra-premium cruise brand."

Allura is striding quickly towards her debut and is now entering the final stages of construction focusing on her opulent suites, sophisticated lounges, and exceptional restaurants, all embodying Oceania Cruises' commitment to culinary excellence and destination immersion. Allura promises to be a masterpiece of refined design and innovative offerings, setting new standards in the cruise industry.

Allura will officially enter service from Trieste, Italy, on July 18, 2025, cruising six days to Athens, Greece, calling at gems in the Eastern Mediterranean including Rijeka, Croatia; Ravenna, Italy; Dubrovnik, Croatia; and Kotor, Montenegro. Following her summer season in the Mediterranean, Allura will sail to Canada and New England for a series of immersive voyages in North America before her premiere winter season in the Caribbean, homeporting in Miami. As part of her inaugural collection, Allura will also be conducting a one-of-a-kind four-day voyage sailing roundtrip from New York City in September 2025.

Allura is the eighth vessel for Oceania Cruises and the line's second 1,200-guest Allura Class ship. She follows her sister ship, Vista, which launched to great global acclaim in May 2023.

Allura highlights include:

A new onboard crêperie, serving freshly made-to-order crêpes and waffles, as well as decadent ice cream sundaes in the afternoon.

A luxurious new library, featuring walls of floor-to-ceiling glass, oversized chairs and plush residential furnishings, located just steps away from LYNC Digital Center, the ship's digital and social hub, as well as ever-popular Horizons.

One chef for every 10 guests, and 50% of crew members are dedicated to culinary experiences.

Five specialty dining venues, including the line's newest signature restaurants, Ember and Aquamar Kitchen, at no extra cost.

1,200 guests served by 800 crew members; two crew members for every three guests.

The most spacious standard staterooms at sea, at an astounding 291 square feet.

Hundreds of immersive shore excursions and tours to choose from on each sailing.

Onboard enrichment, including art classes at Oceania Cruises' much-loved Artist Loft, numerous guest speakers and sommelier demonstrations during exclusive Sommelier's Choice and Cellar Master's Classic Wine Pairing Luncheons.

An expansive hands-on Culinary Center and accompanying Chef's Studio, where epicurean secrets will be shared by the talented onboard chef instructors.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 1 Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

1 Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

