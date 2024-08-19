Oceania Cruises' Grand Voyages Offer Intrepid Explorers Immersive Global Adventures in 2025

Cross Oceans, Sail the Great Seas, and Chart Continents on Board Oceania Cruises' Small, Luxurious Ships

MIAMI, Aug. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is spotlighting a selection of its 2025 Grand Voyages, offering the most elegant way to enjoy extended travel, with bucket list trips to the most incredible locations across the globe.

The diverse array of voyages affords guests the chance to discover world wonders such as Borobudur in Indonesia, the world's largest Buddhist monument, or Mount Fuji in Japan, with immersive itineraries on board Oceania Cruises' boutique ships.

Ranging from spectacular 111-day expeditions of wonders across the continents to shorter sailings exploring South America, Asia, Oceania, Europe, and North America, the selection of fascinating itineraries is perfect for the discerning, time-rich traveler. Discover the mangrove-lined Prey Chak River in Sihanoukville, Cambodia, and spot diverse wildlife including the milky storks, or learn the fine art of Taiji (tai chi) from a master in Shanghai, China. In Togo, witness a voo-doo ceremony from the village chief at Sanguera, or explore the city of Agadir, set against the Atlas Mountains in Morocco, and wander through the city's Coco Polizzi Medina.

Itineraries across Europe offer guests the chance to visit iconic ports such as Oslo, Barcelona, and Athens, meander through the whitewashed buildings of Santorini, or walk up the Bluestack Mountains in Killybegs, County Donegal, Ireland. Voyages that navigate Latin America offer opportunities for snorkeling in the bright blue sea in Ilhabela, Magellanic penguin watching in Uruguay, or driving into the pampas for an authentic Gaucho fiesta complete with empanadas and barbecues.

"Our 2025 Grand Voyages offer our discerning guests the chance to explore the globe without the constraint of time, immersing themselves deeper into destinations with our enriching shore excursion offerings, before relaxing on board our small, luxurious ships," commented Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We are so proud of the incredible Grand Voyages on offer in 2025 and can't wait to welcome our guests on board."

Featuring the largest standard staterooms at sea, all Oceania Cruises' ships are perfect for longer voyages, giving travelers the space to relax on board after a busy day exploring ashore. Sea days are a treat with an array of options including Aquamar Spa + Vitality Center for a wind down, as well as enhancing gastronomic skills in The Culinary Center or getting creative in the Artist Loft on board VistaTM, RivieraTM and MarinaTM, and the line's newest ship, Allura TM, which debuts in 2025.

Oceania Cruises' Allura, Vista, Marina and Riviera are the ultimate foodie ships, featuring the first ever hands-on cooking school at sea and a variety of incredible Culinary Discovery Tours™, providing travelers the opportunity to immerse themselves in local culinary traditions.

Being the only true foodie cruise line, what better way to explore the world than via a kaleidoscope of new tastes and culinary experiences. Oceania Cruises' ships feature more galley space and more fresh food storage than any other cruise line, making the specialty restaurants a mouthwatering experience.

The line's smaller ships, Nautica™, Regatta®, Sirena™, and Insignia®, carrying only 670 guests, can access gorgeous boutique ports, offering guests an elegant, yacht-like experience, possibly the most refined way to explore the world.

Immerse yourself in culture, history and culinary traditions thanks to Oceania Cruises' raft of shore excursions, catering to a variety of interests. Culinary Discovery Tours offer guests the ultimate opportunity to immerse themselves into the foodie atmosphere of a destination. Choose a Chef-Led Foraging and Onboard Cooking Class in Helsinki, meander around the local market picking the best reindeer and cloudberries on offer before preparing regional dishes in the onboard Culinary Center. Alternatively, choose a Hydroponic Farm Visit and Onboard Cooking Class in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and learn how to use ingredients from the farm in your dishes.

Meanwhile, Go Local and Go Green shore excursions offer a diverse range of experiences. Guests can learn about mangrove conservation and crab nurseries in Bali and appreciate the fine art of Gaelic sports such as hurling and Gaelic football in Cork, Ireland.

Highlighted 2025 Grand Voyages:

Outback & Island Pearls - 25 Days from Bali (Benoa), Indonesia to Papeete (Tahiti), French Polynesia aboard Regatta

Explore Komodo, one of the three major islands making up the UNESCO World Heritage site of Komodo National Park, and snorkel through Lautoka, the soft coral capital of the world, before wandering amidst lush rainforests and orchid farms. Visit beautiful Gina's Tropical Gardens, and learn about local Samoan plants at Sopo'aga Falls before discovering the local sea life during a snorkel safari in Bora Bora Lagoon.

Exotic Atlantic Shores - 22 Days from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Cape Town, South Africa aboard Insignia

Revel in the warmth of South America in January, discovering the Jewish heritage of Montevideo before cruising down the Tigre Delta towards Buenos Aires where you can admire the San Isidro Cathedral or partake in a Tango Masterclass in the cobbled district of San Telmo. Visit the world's most remote permanent settlement, Tristan da Cuhna, with only 300 residents and jaw-dropping volcanic vistas.

Revered Pagodas - 22 Days from Singapore, Singapore to Taipei (Keelung), Taiwan aboard Insignia

Discover the giant Buddha in Ko Samui, amid the local monkeys, before indulging your senses in the golden temples, palaces, and street food at Klong Toey Market in Bangkok. Hue offers insight into the lives of the Nguyen emperors and the tomb of Emperor Tu Doc, while The Garden of the Master of the Nets in Shanghai is a stunning example of Suzhou residential gardens and was the inspiration for the Ming Hall Garden at the MOMA in New York City.

Southern Seas Explorer – 61 Days from Perth (Fremantle), Australia to San Diego, California aboard Insignia

This voyage showcases the natural beauty of Australia, from the kangaroos at Cape Le Grand National Park to the pink-hued lake at Esperance, and the iconic Sydney Opera House. Meanwhile, New Zealand highlights include observing flying dolphins, gannets and blue penguins in the Bay of Islands, tastes of stunning wines in Napier, Lord of the Rings views in Wellington, and the hot springs at Te Puia. With an international date line crossing, island-hop around gems of the South Pacific such as Vanuatu, Fiji and Bora Bora, before cruising the Pacific Ocean to call upon Honolulu and, Hilo and finally San Diego.

Mediterranean Odyssey – 22 Days from Athens, Greece to Monte Carlo, Monaco aboard Allura

Experience a port-intensive sojourn across the Mediterranean with highlights such as marvelously preserved ancient Ephesus, the spellbinding allure of the Amalfi Coast and idyllic Ibiza, famed for its beautiful beach coastline. For deeper destination immersion, enjoy overnights in vibrant Istanbul to explore the impressive Blue Mosque and Hagia Sophia, and fashionable Monte Carlo, where you can stroll along the Grand Corniche and its pink Grimaldi Palace.

Indian Ocean Treasures - 35 Days from Singapore, Singapore to Cape Town, South Africa aboard Nautica

Explore the cosmopolitan city of Kuala Lumpur before landing in Colombo. Here, experience a meditation session with a Buddhist Thera or participate in Kandyan dance therapy, said to lift up moods. Wander along the old city of Goa on the coast of India before enjoying a luxury beach escape in the breathtaking Maldives. Spot pygmy kingfishers, chameleons, and lemurs in Madagascar's national parks, and discover the vibrant heritage of Mozambique in Maputo.

Radiant Brazil & Argentina - 21 Days from Rio de Janeiro, Brazil to Buenos Aires, Argentina aboard Marina

Board a Brazilian saveiro schooner and set sail for superb snorkeling spots in Ilha Grande, or hike to Tres Tombos waterfall in Ilhabela. Shear sheep in Argentina, or wander among a colony of Magellanic penguins on the Punta Ninfas promontory. Witness the spectacular beauty of Tierra del Fuego's lakes and the mirador at Escondido Lake, witnessing glaciers as you go.

Tropics of the Far East - 24 Days from Tokyo, Japan to Singapore, Singapore aboard Riviera

Meander through the pine groves of Miho under the shadow of Mount Fuji and visit the 17th-century botanical oasis that is Sengen-en Garden. Cruise along one of the world's longest underground rivers in an outrigger canoe in Puerto Princesa, and explore the remains of the medieval Candi Tikus temple in Surabaya, before overnighting in Bali (Benoa) and Indonesia's capital city, Jakarta, famed for its architecture, diverse culture and rich cuisine.

Ultimate Value

Oceania Cruises offers guests the ultimate value in ultra-premium cruising thanks to a host of always included amenities, such as dining at all specialty restaurants; unlimited WiFi; butler service for all guests in Penthouse Suites and above; juices, still and sparkling Vero Water®, plus coffees and teas.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

