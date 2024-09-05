Oceania Cruises Includes Gratuities For All Guests As It Unveils Your World Included New Value Promise

Gratuities, gourmet specialty dining, sodas, specialty coffees and teas, and WiFi are all included in the new bundle of value-packed amenities

MIAMI, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has unveiled Your World Included™, its new brand value promise that features an updated selection of always included amenities for all guests across the globe, cementing its brand promise, Your World. Your Way.®

As part of Your World Included, all guests will now receive included shipboard gratuities for stateroom attendants, butlers, and dining waitstaff automatically in their cruise fare. Previously, gratuities had been included selectively as travel partner or loyalty club amenities or for guests from certain regions of the world.

Gratuities are in addition to other Your World Included amenities: dining at all gourmet specialty restaurants; sodas, juices, specialty coffees and teas; still and sparkling Vero Water®; unlimited Starlink® WiFi; in-room dining; fruit smoothies, gelato and artisan ice cream; group fitness classes; and laundry services.

The updated inclusions will begin on October 1, 2024, for all new reservations on sailings departing on or after January 1, 2025. The line's current simply MORE™ offering will end on September 30, 2024, meaning that a shore excursion credit and beverage package will no longer be automatically included.

The change has come following guest feedback highlighting that while they enjoyed the simply MORE inclusions, they would rather global guest inclusions focused on what mattered most. At the top of this list was always included gratuities for all guests.

"Oceania Cruises' promise to show our guests Your World. Your Way has been at the heart of our business since we launched more than 20 years ago. The change has come following feedback from guests, highlighting that they would prefer that we include amenities valued by all versus amenities valued by some. Not surprisingly, our guests place the greatest value on our core inclusions such as free specialty dining and free WiFi; including gratuities creates the richest possible array of amenities and benefits for our guests globally," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "It also gives us a clearly defined position in the cruise sector as the leading ultra-premium line of choice, offering outsized value to our guests."

Based on a 10-day cruise, guests will receive always included amenities valued at more than $1,800 per stateroom when compared to premium cruise lines. This figure is based on average charges made for gratuities, WiFi, non-alcoholic beverage packages, and specialty dining reservations.

"Here at Oceania Cruises, we've always been renowned for our warm and authentic service; it's part of the intangible magic of sailing on board one of our small, luxurious ships. I'm delighted that we are adding in gratuities for all guests, as our dedicated onboard team is working for guests' smiles – not their tip. Making every interaction with our guests count is our service culture mantra," said Del Rio.

The generous suite of always included amenities through the new Your World Included brand value promise in full:

Gourmet Specialty Restaurants: A variety of distinctive, open-seating restaurants, all at no additional charge.

In-Suite and In-Stateroom Dining: Our hot and cold in-room dining selections are sublime and complimentary.

Unlimited WiFi: Starlink ® connectivity affords much quicker upload and download speeds.

connectivity affords much quicker upload and download speeds. Sodas, Specialty Coffees & Teas: Whether at a restaurant, lounge or Baristas coffee bar, it's always free.

Still & Sparkling Vero Water®: Unlimited, eco-friendly and great tasting, the gold standard of still and sparkling water.

Juices, Smoothies & Gourmet Ice Cream: Cold-pressed juices, fruit smoothies, homemade gelato and gourmet ice creams are always included.

Group Fitness Classes: Choose from a selection of free classes at Aquamar ® Spa + Vitality Center.

Spa + Vitality Center. Laundry Services: With free launderettes included along with laundry services and pressing for Concierge and Suite levels, you'll always look your finest.

Shipboard Gratuities: Our people make the difference – they work for your smile, not for your tip.

Guests can personalize their vacation experience with extras such as air transportation and transfers, shore excursions, or a beverage package, to be added according to preference.

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury product, exquisitely crafted cuisine and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029 [1] . Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

