Oceania Cruises® Introduces Immersive Digital Art Experience Aboard Newest Ship, Oceania Allura™

Featuring nearly 30 celebrated artworks from 14 artists across 7 countries, the Art Experience presents Roberto Matta, famed for his abstract expressionism, and award-winning Judy Pfaff, celebrated for spatial paintings and abstract installations. Additional artists include Bobbie Burgers and Eduardo Arranz-Bravo, showcasing diverse artworks in various mediums, from refined fine art to expressive sculpture.

Accessible via a bespoke custom-designed website, which guests can access via their mobile device, the experience is available exclusively on Oceania Allura, spanning Decks 5 and 6. QR codes discreetly displayed around the ship invite guests to explore intimate, emotional films, directed and produced by design agency CONDUCTR, revealing a personal perspective on the artist's process, inspirations and philosophies.

"The Art Experience is a testament to our commitment to create beauty and wonder in every dimension of our travel experience," said Jason Montague, Chief Luxury Officer of Oceania Cruises.

"This experience transforms Oceania Allura's spaces into a journey of discovery and reflection, allowing our guests to not only explore the wonders at sea, but also within the ship itself." CONDUCTR's co-founder, Jos van der Steen, added, "The Art Experience is one of the most meaningful projects we've had the privilege to deliver, created from the ground up by our team, in collaboration with Oceania Cruises. It reflects the care and detail that define the cruise line's approach to hospitality."

The collection centers around the Grand Lounge and the iconic Martinis bar, where ambiance and artistry blend seamlessly. Guests are encouraged to chart their own course through the Art Experience, engaging in a way that feels personal and unhurried. For those seeking a more structured journey, the digital platform offers a suggested route to guide exploration. Oceania Cruises also proudly presents a select range of the artworks as exclusive prints, available to purchase on board, allowing guests to journey home with a unique memory of their voyage.

About Oceania Cruises®

Oceania Cruises® is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused luxury cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea® and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises® has four Sonata Class ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027, 2029, 2032, and 2035. Oceania Cruises® is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit https://www.nclhltd.com/

About CONDUCTR

CONDUCTR is a creative innovation studio powered by technology. The company designs, invents, and produces large-scale immersive attractions and interactive entertainment experiences for clients across the globe. From theme parks and cruise lines to social gaming and digital art, CONDUCTR's work merges creative storytelling with cutting-edge technology to redefine audience engagement. To learn more, visit https://conductr.com/

