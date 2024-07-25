Oceania Cruises Invites Guests to Celebrate the Holiday Season with an Unforgettable Adventure

Explore the Caribbean, South America, East Asia, Africa, or Australia in Festive, World-Class Comfort

MIAMI, July 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises®, the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, is spotlighting its festive holiday voyages for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 seasons offering stress-free celebrations, fascinating ports, and exquisite feasts.

The diverse selection of more than 40 voyages invites travelers to explore in whichever corner of the world best inspires their holiday cheer: celebrate a white-sand Christmas in the Caribbean, an opulent Hanukkah in East Asia, or a colorful New Year's Eve in South America.

Credit: Oceania Cruises

The holiday season aboard Oceania Cruises' small, luxurious ships is the perfect chance for guests to relax and enjoy a host of festivities which include Christmas carolers during embarkation, glistening evening performances on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and a decadent brunch on New Year's Day, following the Champagne New Year's Eve celebrations the night prior. A statuesque menorah stands tall and bright with nightly lighting ceremonies throughout Hanukkah, and classic carols float through the ship throughout the voyage from a nearby string quartet.

Oceania Cruises' simply MORE™ value promise means there are holiday gifts for all guests to enjoy as virtually everything is included in the voyage fare: complimentary vintage Champagnes, premium wines and international beers during lunch and dinner; a shore excursion credit of up to $1,400 per stateroom (credit varies by voyage length); all specialty gourmet dining and Wi-Fi. Created to elevate the guest experience, simply MORE means travelers receive ultimate value on top of an ultra-premium cruise experience.

"There's no better place to spend the holidays than in your home away from home aboard our beautiful ships," says Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "Leave the stress of the season behind at home when you board Oceania Cruises' ships and relax and enjoy as lavish festivities are planned, sumptuous meals are cooked, and decadent drinks are poured. Traditional holiday dishes and new favorites can be enjoyed in Oceania Cruises' always included specialty dining venues and the spectacular Grand Dining Room, or of course in your beautifully appointed stateroom."

With options from a New Year's sailing of seven days to grand voyages of more than 30 days, there is a great value holiday journey to suit every explorer's schedule. Cross the Drake Passage as you head to Antarctica, tour the southern tip of Africa, explore the Indian coast, recline on white-sand beaches in the Caribbean or French Polynesia, or discover the towering mountains and lush forests of South America with Oceania Cruises' festive itineraries for the 2024-2025 and 2025-2026 holiday seasons.

Highlighted 2024-2025 Holiday Voyages

Hidden Caribbean Coves: 10 Days from Miami to Miami aboard Vista™ from December 17, 2024.

Jaunt through the tropical coves of Guadeloupe and Antigua and shop or relax in the luxurious streets of St. Barts and St. Lucia as beautiful Vista explores the sandy islands of the Caribbean.

Beyond the Panama Canal: 16 Days from Miami to Los Angeles aboard Nautica™ from December 23, 2024. Sail up the Latin American coasts from the sunny shores of Miami on this festive adventure that features an unforgettable Christmas Eve in the Bahamas, New Year's Eve in Nicaragua, and a magical daylight crossing through the Panama Canal.

Radiant New Year: 7 Days from Miami to Miami aboard Vista from December 27, 2024. Ring in the New Year in the vibrance of Mexico, Belize, and Honduras, and immerse in the abundant wildlife on this stint through the tropics aboard luxurious Vista.

2024-2025 Grand Holiday Voyages

Colonial Crowns: 32 Days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Riviera™ from December 11, 2024. Explore the fabulous headline cities and remarkable hidden corners of Africa and Asia on this expedition up the East African coast. Learn new Christmas Eve customs in Madagascar and celebrate New Year's Eve on a Maldives beach, cocktail in hand, on this spectacular grand voyage.

Antarctic and Patagonian Joy: 24 Days from Lima to Buenos Aires aboard Marina™ from December 21, 2024. What better way to emanate holiday cheer than with a turn around the Antarctic peninsula – but not before guests have had their fill of the tropics. Immerse in sprawling rainforests and revered towering mountains before journeying through the legendary Drake Passage on this incredible adventure around the South American coast.

Wonders of Australia: 20 Days from Sydney to Perth aboard Regatta™ from December 22, 2024. Get whisked away to the Coral Sea on an Australian holiday with Oceania Cruises. Spend Christmas Eve spreading cheer in Brisbane and discover the celebrations of a New Year's Eve in Darwin. Then, experience the first few days of 2025 reclining on a beach in Bali and exploring the streets of Komodo, Indonesia.

Highlighted 2025-2026 Holiday Cruises

Holiday Havens: 14 Days from Miami to Miami aboard Allura™ from December 21, 2025. Take part in beautiful Allura's first-ever holiday voyage as she explores the splendid Caribbean isles. Steel drum carols ring through the A-B-C (Aruba, Bonaire, and Curaçao) islands as guests spend their Christmas and New Year's rejoicing on shimmering shores. A late departure from Antigua on New Year's Eve means the chance to enjoy celebrations ashore before retreating to festivities on board.

Pacific and Island Holiday: 17 Days from Los Angeles to Miami aboard Vista from December 20, 2025. A holiday voyage has never sounded more alluring as guests are invited to explore the exciting ports along Latin American coasts in world-class comfort. Enjoy a sun-soaked Christmas Eve on the beaches of Puerto Vallarta, a daylight transit of the Panama Canal, and an exploration of Cartagena's charming Old Town.

South Pacific Archipelagos: 19 Days from Sydney to Papeete aboard Riviera from December 10, 2025. Escape to the South Pacific on this sailing featuring famous island ports from Fiji to French Polynesia and remote destinations like Vanuatu's Mystery Island and Tonga's Nuku'alofa, the last monarchy of the Pacific.

2025-2026 Grand Holiday Voyages

Spice Route Rendezvous: 30 Days from Dubai to Cape Town aboard Nautica from December 20, 2025. From Abu Dhabi to Goa, and the Maldives to Tanzania, this voyage is packed with flavor, life, and discovery as guests have the opportunity to find new holiday traditions and celebrate ancient customs. Spend a relaxing New Year's Day in the Maldives and explore exotic destinations like Zanzibar and Mumbai.

Antarctic Triumph: 20 Days from Santiago de Chile to Buenos Aires aboard Marina from December 21, 2025. Marvel at South America's stunning beauty – from the spectacular Chilean fjords to Patagonia's wildly diverse landscapes – and spend an extraordinary New Year's Eve sailing the Drake Passage on the way to a once-in-a-lifetime journey cruising around the Antarctic peninsula. Wildlife abounds as the voyage rounds out with visits to the Falkland Islands and Puerto Madryn.

Indian Ocean Opus: 24 Days from Cape Town to Singapore aboard Sirena™ from December 2, 2025. The most valuable holiday gift is undoubtedly the memories of an adventure like this one – exploring the gemstones of Africa and remote islands sprinkled across the Indian Ocean before taking in the unique customs of Thailand and Malaysia, spending Christmas Day discovering the vibrant culture of Kuala Lumpur.

View More Holiday Cruises Here

For additional information on Oceania Cruises' small-ship luxury, exquisitely crafted cuisine, and expertly curated travel experiences, visit OceaniaCruises.com , call 855-OCEANIA, or speak with a professional travel advisor.

About Oceania Cruises

Oceania Cruises is the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line. The line's eight small, luxurious ships carry a maximum of 1,250 guests and feature The Finest Cuisine at Sea and destination-rich itineraries that span the globe. Expertly curated travel experiences are available aboard the designer-inspired, small ships, which call on more than 600 marquee and boutique ports in more than 100 countries on seven continents, on voyages that range from seven to more than 200 days. Oceania Cruises has two additional ships on order scheduled for delivery in 2027 and 2028 or 2029[1]. Oceania Cruises is a wholly owned subsidiary of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE: NCLH). To learn more, visit www.nclhltd.com .

[1] Delivery for the second Oceania Cruises ship is contractually scheduled for the fourth quarter of 2028, but may be delayed to 2029.

