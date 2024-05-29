Oceania Cruises' Marina Returns to Service After Extensive Refurbishment Including All-New Penthouse Suites in Addition to Three New Culinary Venues

New Relaxed Yet Refined Dining Options Added: Wellness-Focused Aquamar Kitchen; an Al Fresco Pizzeria and an All-Day Ice Cream Parlor

MIAMI, May 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Oceania Cruises , the world's leading culinary- and destination-focused cruise line, has welcomed its 1,250-guest ship, Marina, back into service after undergoing an all-encompassing refurbishment, which includes the addition of three new dining options. Guests aboard Marina can now enjoy the culinary delights of Aquamar Kitchen, the new wellness-focused dining venue, which debuted to great acclaim on Vista last year; a poolside ice cream parlor serving milkshakes and smoothies; and a new al fresco Pizzeria offering sumptuous Italian dishes.

Credit: Oceania Cruises

Marina is the most recent of Oceania Cruises' current fleet to be refurbished, which means that the line boasts eight new, or better-than-new, ships. Its eighth ship, Allura, is set to set sail in July 2025.

"Marina is the first – the original – ship designed by foodies, built by foodies, for foodies," said Frank A. Del Rio, President of Oceania Cruises. "We are renowned for serving The Finest Cuisine at Sea, and this is not just a tagline, it is a mantra which we have built the business around. Food is the foundation of what we do on board each of our ships, and globally, in the destinations we visit.

"The addition of these three relaxed, yet refined, eateries to Marina is the perfect way to spotlight that The Finest Cuisine at Sea does not always mean a white linen tablecloth and starched napkins at one of our award-winning specialty restaurants. It's also a perfectly prepared pizza, accompanied by a chilled glass of white wine enjoyed on deck, as you set sail with a warm breeze around your shoulders; or a decadent poolside ice cream or flavorful smoothie as you relax on your sun lounger."

Oceania Cruises' newly appointed Executive Culinary Directors, Chefs Alexis Quaretti and Eric Barale, and their talented team are taking a fresh look at menus across all venues on all ships.

Chef Alex commented: "The introduction of these three wonderful culinary venues on board Marina is just the start of an exciting new taste journey for Oceania Cruises. Of course, there is an incredible amount of work going on to prepare for the arrival of Allura next summer, but we have so much going on aboard all our beautiful ships. Eric and I are looking at every menu and every dish we serve, as you'll see with the return of Marina.

"The ethos behind The Finest Cuisine at Sea is at the heart of everything we do; it all starts with the best ingredients, the best team and a precise plan as to how each mouthful should taste – regardless of whether it's a lunchtime burger at Waves Grill or an extravagant souffle in The Grand Dining Room. We have so much to talk about, I cannot wait to share more in the coming weeks and months."

Overview of Marina's all-encompassing refurbishment:

Aquamar Kitchen , a new Oceania Cruises signature restaurant, which debuted on Vista , presents wellness-inspired menus, with a hint of indulgence, sure to satisfy even the most discerning palate. At breakfast, the smoothies, cold-pressed juices and energy bowls shine; while at lunch, guests can enjoy avocado toast selections and globally inspired salads and wraps. Heartier options include an Impossible™ burger, yellowfin tuna tacos and a crunchy chicken sandwich among several others. Its beverage menu features a selection of premium, award-winning non-alcoholic wines, Pierre Zero from France , as well as a refreshing collection of mocktails crafted with Lyre's non-alcoholic spirits. Aquamar Kitchen is open for breakfast and lunch and does not require reservations, and as with all other onboard restaurants, is complimentary for guests.

In the evening, Waves Grill transforms into an al fresco Pizzeria featuring freshly made pizzas, succulently grilled Italian specialties, tantalizing salads, rosemary focaccia with lush burrata and indulgent desserts, including a Nutella pizza.

An all-day ice cream parlor has been added to the pool deck. The new addition is filled with favorite flavors, including options from award-winning artisan ice cream company Humphry Slocombe , plus milkshakes and smoothies.

The 124 Penthouse Suites are completely re-inspired, with custom-crafted furniture as well as new closets and cabinetry to increase guest storage space, plus new carpets and upholstery, updated modern lighting and thoughtful details such as more outlets and USB ports. Each Penthouse Suite has a sleek restyled bathroom, with distinctive Italian marble throughout, abundant drawer space, and generous oversized showers, offering the elegant residential luxury for which Oceania Cruises is renowned.

Favorite public spaces including Martinis, Horizons, The Grand Dining Room and Library have been elegantly updated with plush new carpets and refreshed upholstery; and specialty steakhouse Polo Grill boasts a fresh new look with new carpeting, stylish window treatments and sleek, pillowed-leather dining chairs.

Due to the addition of Aquamar Kitchen, Oceania Cruises' signature pairing dinners featured in La Reserve will now be showcased in Privée, Marina's glamorous and exclusive private dining venue.

Additional information

Marina and her sister Riviera were the very first true foodie ships in the world, joined now by Vista in 2023, and Allura in 2025, and were the first ships ever to have an onboard cooking school. They have more galley space and more fresh food storage than any other ship, and they were built around the galleys in the shipyard.

Oceania Cruises has the highest percentage of culinary personnel devoted to the dining experience than any other cruise company. To ensure the impeccable quality of each dish, the line has one chef for every ten guests; half of the crew on board is dedicated to the cooking or serving of food.

